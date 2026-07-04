The CBI arrested an Assistant Garrison Engineer of Military Engineering Services in Manali for bribery. He demanded Rs 93,000 to pass bills and was caught red-handed accepting Rs 53,000. Cash of Rs 10 lakh was also recovered from his residence.

Engineer Arrested for Demanding Bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an Assistant Garrison Engineer, Military Engineering Services, from Himachal Pradesh's Manali in a bribery case.

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According to the release, the CBI registered the instant case on July 3 against the said accused on the basis of a complaint lodged by the complainant, who is working as a supervisor in a contractor firm. The accused Assistant Garrison Engineer demanded a bribe of Rs. 93,000 from the complainant for passing bills of his firm. The complainant made a part payment of Rs 40,000 to the said accused on July 3 in his office. The accused asked the complainant to come to his office today, along with the remaining bribe amount of Rs 53 thousand.

Accused Caught in Trap, Money Recovered

The CBI laid a trap today and caught the accused Assistant Garrison Engineer red-handed while demanding a total of Rs. 93000 and accepting a part of the bribe amount of Rs. 53000 from the complainant. The bribe amount of Rs 40,000, which was accepted by the accused yesterday, has also been recovered today from his residence in the MES area in Manali. According to the release, a search at his residence is going on, and so far another cash of about Rs. 10 Lakh has also been recovered.

The accused has been arrested and will be produced before the Competent Court in Shimla on July 5. Further Investigation is continuing.

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