A police constable’s wife in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, died by suicide after reportedly using her husband’s official service rifle to shoot herself. Police have begun investigating the incident and are looking into the circumstances leading to her death.

Lucknow: A shocking incident has come to light from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, where a police constable's wife has died by suicide using his official rifle. The deceased has been identified as Savita, 32. She was living in a rented house in Saharanpur's Haqiqat Nagar.

The incident took place on Friday. According to reports, Savita took the rifle and shot herself on the right side of her neck while her husband, Tinku Singh, a Civil Police Constable, was in the bathroom. She died on the spot. Neighbours heard the gunshot and rushed to the house.

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The couple, Tinku Singh and Savita, had been living in the rented house for the last two years with their two daughters, aged five and three. The house is owned by a man named Manish Kumar.

The police reached the spot after being informed and have started their investigation. They are looking into all possible angles, including family disputes and mental stress, as potential reasons for the suicide. Savita's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

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