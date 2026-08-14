Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav participated in a Tiranga Yatra in Bhopal, praising the patriotism of thousands of youths. He also flagged off a police bike rally and urged citizens to hoist the Tricolour as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Har Ghar Tiranga Rally in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday participated in Tiranga Yatra organised in Bhopal under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and said the participation of thousands of youths reflected their patriotism and resolve to contribute to the country's progress.

CM Yadav participated in the Tiranga Yatra organised in the South-West Assembly constituency and Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Nagar, and also flagged off a 'Bike Tiranga Yatra' organised by the police at Shaurya Smarak in the state capital.

Speaking to ANI during the Tiranga Yatra of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Nagar, the Chief Minister said, "This is the state's biggest Tiranga Yatra, and the thousands of youths participating in this Tiranga Yatra are marching with a resolve for a rising nation. I extend my greetings to all of them."

CM's Message on Patriotism

Additionally, in a post on X, CM Yadav said that Tiranga Yatras under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, being organised across the state were conveying a strong message of patriotism.

"Tiranga is waving with pride. Under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, Tiranga Yatras being organised across the state are conveying a strong message of patriotism. In the same sequence, today in Bhopal, I participated with citizens in the Tiranga Yatra organised in the South-West Assembly constituency and Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Nagar. I also flagged off the 'Bike Tiranga Yatra' organised by the police at Shaurya Smarak by waving the Tricolour," he stated in the post.

CM Yadav further urged people to hoist the Tricolour at every home as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. "Seeing the enthusiasm of the youth and their patriotic spirit towards India, which is scaling new heights under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fills my heart with pride. Let us hoist the Tricolour at every home with a resolve to respect the national flag and uphold the unity of the nation," Yadav said.

State-wide Campaign

The Madhya Pradesh government is holding the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign across the state from August 9 to 17, appealing to people to make it a mass movement through active public participation. (ANI)