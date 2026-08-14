Fugitive drug kingpin Virendra Singh Basoya, linked to massive drug seizures in Pune and Delhi, has been arrested by the NCB after being extradited from the UAE. His criminal history dates back to 2006. He is a key figure in an international syndicate.

Arrested drug syndicate member Virendra Singh Basoya has a long history of alleged involvement in smuggling, with agencies tracing his activities back to 2006, sources said.

Basoya's Long Criminal History

According to sources, Basoya entered the smuggling trade in 2006, initially dealing in cigarettes and gutka. In 2009, he was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for the first time in connection with a drug case. After coming out of jail, Basoya stayed away from the limelight for several years and was involved in various businesses, including construction. He also set up an import-export company, sources said.

Connection to Recent Major Drug Busts

From 2009 to 2023, Basoya's name did not prominently surface in any major drug-related case. However, his alleged links to the drug trade came to light again following the seizure of drugs worth around Rs 6,000 crore in Pune in February 2024 and the seizure of drugs worth around Rs 13,000 crore in an operation conducted by the Delhi Police Special Cell in October 2024, sources said. Following the Pune drug seizure, Basoya allegedly fled India and moved to Dubai, where he had been staying since then, sources said.

Basoya is expected to be produced before a court today and taken on transit remand. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team is likely to bring him to Mumbai, as the NCB's Mumbai unit is investigating the Pune drug case. So far, 16 accused have been arrested in connection with the Pune drug case, while more than 20 arrests have been made in the Delhi drug case, sources said.

According to NCB sources, Basoya is among the 25 criminals identified under the agency's ongoing 'Operation Global Hunt', aimed at tracking down fugitives linked to the international drug trade. Three of the 25 identified accused have so far been arrested, sources said.

Nationwide Crackdown on Drug Manufacturing

The NCB has also intensified its crackdown on illicit drug manufacturing across the country. This year, the agency has detected 52 drug manufacturing facilities, with the highest number of such facilities being identified in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, sources said.

Arrest and Repatriation

Earlier in the day, fugitive drug kingpin Virender Singh Basoya alias Viru alias Basoya was taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) following his arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Friday. According to the MHA, Basoya, a resident of Pillanji in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar, was arrested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in June 2026 following an INTERPOL Red Notice issued at the request of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). His return to India was secured through sustained coordination between Indian agencies and UAE authorities.

"Fugitive drug kingpin Virender Singh Basoya alias Viru alias Basoya, a resident of Pillanji in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar, was taken into custody upon his arrival at IGI Airport, New Delhi, early this morning. Basoya had been arrested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in June 2026 pursuant to an INTERPOL Red Notice published at the request of NCB. His return to India was secured through sustained coordination with the UAE authorities by Indian agencies," as per the statement from MHA.

Investigation and Legal Proceedings

The Mephedrone Network

The case originated in Pune in February 2024, when Pune City Police seized 500 grams of Mephedrone. Thereafter, adopting a top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top approach, the investigation was expanded to identify and dismantle the entire drug trafficking network. Subsequent investigation and follow-up operations resulted in the recovery of approximately 867 kg of Mephedrone from Pune and 970 kg from Delhi, taking the total recovery to approximately 1,837 kg of Mephedrone. The case was subsequently transferred to the Mumbai Zonal Unit of NCB for further investigation, Home Ministry said.

Investigation identified Basoya as a key overseas operative and alleged conspirator who coordinated activities of the syndicate from abroad and facilitated the export of Mephedrone consignments from India to other countries. A major consignment of approximately 970 kg of Mephedrone, recovered in Delhi, was allegedly linked to preparations for export through courier channels associated with him. His role emerged as an important link connecting the domestic manufacturing and trafficking network with its overseas distribution channels.

Cocaine Trafficking Links

Basoya also figures in a separate Delhi Police Special Cell case relating to international cocaine trafficking. In October 2024, the Special Cell of Delhi Police busted a major drug trafficking cartel, leading to multiple seizures from godowns and other premises in Delhi, Hapur and Ghaziabad, as well as from a factory in Ankleshwar, Gujarat. The coordinated operations resulted in the recovery of more than 1,300 kg of cocaine, Mephedrone and hydroponic weed. Investigation into the cartel revealed Basoya's alleged role in coordinating the procurement, transportation, storage and distribution of cocaine and other drugs, Home Ministry added.

NCB's 'Operation Global Hunt'

The return of Basoya is part of NCB's sustained efforts under Operation GLOBAL-HUNT, launched to identify, locate and pursue major narcotics traffickers and fugitives operating from overseas jurisdictions. The initiative leverages international cooperation mechanisms, including INTERPOL Red Notices, and strengthens operational coordination with Indian and foreign law-enforcement agencies. The earlier successful return of other wanted drug traffickers, including Mohammad Salim Dola from Turkiye and Navin Chichkar from Malaysia, were also significant achievements under this initiative, ministry said. (ANI)