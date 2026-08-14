Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lambasted LoP Rahul Gandhi's remarks on PM Modi and foreign policy as 'petty and condemnable,' accusing him of damaging the dignity of the LoP's office and threatening healthy democratic discourse.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has on Friday strongly criticised Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his "petty and condemnable" remarks concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India's foreign policy.

Singh said such conduct was unacceptable from the Leader of Opposition. He further accused Rahul Gandhi of damaging the dignity of the Lok Sabha LoP's office and said the comments could pose a threat to healthy democratic discourse. The Union Minister expressed personal anguish over the statement condemning the language used during the political exchange.

'Grave Threat to Healthy Democracy'

"The remarks made by LoP Rahul Gandhi on PM Narendra Modi and India's foreign policy yesterday are petty and condemnable. It is painful for me personally, too. In my long political life, I had never seen such indecent and unimaginable conduct from any LoP. Such conduct is a grave sign of a threat to a healthy democracy," Singh said.

Defending the Prime Minister's global stature, Rajnath Singh added, "Rahul Gandhi might have frustration with PM in his mind, but such indecent remarks are unacceptable, especially when PM Modi has been a Prime Minister who has brought prestige to India nationally and internationally, and paved the way for Viksit Bharat. "

"In 12 years, working with full dedication, he did not take any leave. Such indecent remarks against such a PM pain every Indian," he said.

Singh questioned whether the Congress can claim the political legacy of leaders such as Lal Bahadur Shastri, Sardar Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose and others after such remarks. "I would also like to humbly tell the Congress party that after such language and conduct, can they have any claim over the legacy of Lal-Bal-Pal and Gandhi, Patel and Nehru, from Subhas Babu to Rajendra Babu and Shastri ji and Narasimha Rao ji to Pranab Mukherjee?" Rajnath Singh said.

The minister further emphasised the severe damage inflicted on the national prestige and leadership standards, questioning the legacy of the opposition party in light of the incident. "With this conduct, Rahul Gandhi has not only insulted PM Narendra Modi but also the international prestige of India. He has shredded the dignity of the post of Lok Sabha LoP. I cannot even imagine that someone with the Gandhi surname can make such a shameful remark."

Rahul Gandhi's Criticism of Foreign Policy

On Thursday, Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi criticised the Modi administration's diplomatic approach, arguing that international relations require safeguarding national interests rather than relying on "mere friendships" and public displays of warmth.

During the Rachnatmak Congress National Convention held in the national capital, the Congress MP said that the government's job is to protect the nation's interests rather than "hugging politicians." "I don't know where it came from; this idea got into their heads. I don't know who put it there or where it came from, the idea that foreign policy means hugging politicians. I was young. We went to America. Since we're talking about expressions, I'll share this. We went to America. I was twelve years old. Priyanka, myself, my mother, and my grandmother - my grandmother was the Prime Minister. There was a state dinner - an official dinner. My grandmother and mother went to the official dinner," he said.

He added, "You aren't just visiting a friend's house. In this role, the Prime Minister of India doesn't engage in mere friendship. They have no interest in friendship; their job is to protect the country."

'Govt Wrecked India's Foreign Policy'

In his remarks at the event yesterday, Rahul Gandhi also accused the government of "wrecking" India's foreign policy. "War broke out in Iran. For India - had it recognised its own strength and had its leader been someone like Indira Gandhi--this presented the greatest opportunity in the world. What kind of opportunity? Iran was our old friend, America was our friend, and Russia was our friend. We could have stepped up, become relevant, and leveraged these friendships. But what actually happened? Nothing of the sort. Instead, Pakistan stepped in and took our place; Pakistan became the mediator, while India and Modi-ji simply looked on," he said.

Rahul Gandhi claimed he receives "information directly from Modi ji's office these days; there is a full-blown revolt going on inside".He also referred to certain claims in videos on social media about China's actions concerning patrolling along the LAC in a border area of Arunachal Pradesh. The Congress leader claimed that the government exerts pressure not to get such reports published.

Allegations on China and Media Pressure

"In our patrolling areas--specifically in Arunachal--China blocked us from patrolling. They essentially said, 'Look, all that is fine--it is indeed your land--but you cannot patrol here.' Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, and Narendra Modi have been completely deflated. They are calling up all the media editors, telling them, 'Don't publish this in your newspapers; suppress the story.' They are causing direct harm to the country without a second thought," he said.

After the Galwan incident, the Prime Minister held a meeting--a Zoom call. He stated that China hadn't taken a single inch of Indian territory. The Army said that our land had been taken. Just think about the message sent to China: Chinese negotiators asked our negotiators, 'What nonsense are you talking about? Your own Prime Minister said no land was lost.' So, internally, they have destroyed the country; they have wrecked our foreign policy. And they did all of this solely to finance their political structure, to secure funds from Adaniji," he alleged. (ANI)