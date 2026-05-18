BJP MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi from Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district was fined Rs 1,000 after a viral video showed him riding a motorcycle without a helmet. The MLA later admitted his mistake and personally requested police to issue a challan against him. He said he rode the bike after a party worker insisted he “inaugurate” the new motorcycle.

A BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district has come into public discussion after a video showed him riding a motorcycle without wearing a helmet. The clip quickly went viral on social media, following which the MLA himself contacted police and requested that a challan be issued against him for violating traffic rules.

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Shalabh Mani Tripathi, the BJP MLA from Deoria, later paid a fine of Rs 1,000 after police issued a challan against him. The MLA also used the incident to urge people to follow traffic rules and always wear helmets while riding two-wheelers.

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Viral video sparks attention online

The controversy began after a video circulated online showing Tripathi riding a Bullet motorcycle without a helmet. Soon after the clip spread on social media, the MLA publicly admitted that he had violated traffic regulations.

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In his post on X, Tripathi explained that the incident happened after a BJP worker requested him to take a short ride on a newly purchased motorcycle.

According to the MLA, he was having tea at his residence on Sunday evening when party worker Anuj Pramod Mani arrived with the new bike and requested him to “inaugurate” it by taking it for a ride.

Tripathi said he could not refuse the request because of the worker’s affectionate insistence.

MLA asks police to issue challan

Instead of ignoring the issue after the video went viral, the BJP MLA contacted the police himself and requested action.

In his X post, Tripathi wrote that he had made the mistake of riding the motorcycle without a helmet and asked Deoria Police to issue him a challan according to traffic rules.

He said police later fined him Rs 1,000, which he deposited immediately.

The MLA thanked Deoria Police for taking action against him under the law.

What the MLA said

In his public statement, Tripathi admitted that riding without a helmet was wrong from both legal and safety points of view.

He said, “Due to my beloved stubbornness for a test drive, I made the mistake of riding my Bullet for some distance without a helmet.”

He added that wearing a helmet is necessary not only to obey traffic laws but also for personal safety.

Tripathi appealed to people not to repeat the mistake he made and urged everyone to encourage their family and friends to wear helmets as well.

He also reminded people that their lives are valuable not only for themselves but also for their loved ones.

Message on road safety

The incident has triggered discussion online about road safety and whether public representatives should follow traffic rules more strictly.

Many social media users appreciated the MLA for accepting his mistake and voluntarily asking police to fine him.

Others pointed out that leaders and public figures should set an example by following traffic rules at all times.

Helmet use remains a major road safety issue in India. Traffic police departments across states regularly run awareness drives urging riders to wear helmets to reduce the risk of fatal head injuries during accidents.

Road safety experts say even short-distance rides can become dangerous if riders ignore basic precautions.

After receiving the MLA’s request, Deoria Police issued the challan under traffic regulations. The matter gained further attention because the MLA publicly shared details of the fine and payment on social media.

(With inputs from agencies)