Bhopal police announced a Rs 10,000 reward for the arrest of Samarth Singh, accused in the death of his wife Twisha Sharma. Multiple teams are searching for the absconding suspect, whose family is accused of dowry harassment and mental torture.

A reward of Rs 10,000 has been announced for the arrest of Samarth Singh, the prime accused in the Twisha Sharma death case, a senior police official said on Monday.

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Speaking to ANI, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajneesh Kashyap Kaul stated that the police have intensified their efforts and deployed multiple teams to nab the suspect. "A reward of Rs 10,000 has been announced in the case. Several teams have been deployed to catch the accused Samarth Singh," ACP Kaul said.

The official further informed that the authorities are taking steps to ensure the accused does not flee the country. "Correspondence has also been sent to the passport office so that constitutional action can be taken. Our 6 teams are engaged in the investigation," the ACP added.

Family Alleges Dowry Harassment

Twisha Sharma (33), a resident of Noida, married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. She died on May 12, and her family has alleged mental torture and dowry harassment by her in-laws. Police have registered a case and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident.

Family Demands Second Post-Mortem

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Misrod), Rajnish Kashyap Koul, said the family of the woman is seeking a second post-mortem. "The matter is under investigation. An SIT has been formed and the team is gathering all relevant evidence. The police are searching for the absconding accused. The process of announcing a reward for his arrest is also being initiated. The family has requested that a second post-mortem examination of the body be conducted. In this regard, they have submitted a written application to the Commissioner of Police, Bhopal and intend to present their issue before the court as well. Further course of action will be followed on the direction of the court," he said.

He said no findings have emerged in the post-mortem report so far about drug use. "The victim's family and we too had some query regarding the post-mortem report, so a letter was written to the administration. Probably, the report will be received today so more things will be cleared," he said.

'We Have Lost Any Hope for Justice'

Navnidhi Sharma, father of the deceased, demanded a second post-mortem. "Why handover of the body should be taken when the case is dubious? The PM (postmortem) report and evidence do not match. This is the reason we have applied for second postmortem. We want the government to take cognizance. This is a high profile family. We have lost any hope for justice," he said.

Mother of the deceased, Rekha Sharma said that Samarth Singh and his mother should be arrested. (ANI)