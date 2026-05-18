TN CM C Joseph Vijay chaired a review of the Energy Department, ordered a complete overhaul of Amma Canteens to improve food quality, and directed the closure of 717 TASMAC liquor shops near schools and places of worship for public welfare.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday chaired a high-level review meeting of the Energy Department to assess the state's power infrastructure and financial health, while also issuing major directives for the renovation and modernisation of 'Amma Canteens' across the state.

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CM Reviews State's Power Sector

During the meeting, the Chief Minister conducted a detailed assessment regarding the power generation capacity, current electricity demand, and distribution networks. Discussions also focused on the financial status of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) and its subsidiary companies, alongside the progress of ongoing future infrastructure development projects.

Amma Canteens to be Overhauled

In a significant move to bolster social welfare, CM Vijay ordered a comprehensive overhaul of the 'Amma Canteens.' At present, 383 Amma Canteens are functioning under the Greater Chennai Corporation, while another 237 are being operated through other municipal corporations and municipalities across the state. The decision for modernisation follows reports regarding the quality and taste of the food served at these facilities, which were recently brought to the attention of the Chief Minister.

Following detailed discussions with the concerned government department secretaries, the Chief Minister directed officials to immediately improve infrastructure facilities at the canteens and procure necessary cooking equipment. He emphasised the need to ensure the uninterrupted supply of high-quality, tasty food to the public. CM Joseph Vijay further ordered that the expenses for the renovation and procurement of materials be met from the general funds of the respective municipal corporations and municipalities.

CM Vijay's Recent Key Directives

Since the inception of the TVK government, the Chief Minister has implemented several key decisions. Earlier on May 15, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay met with representatives of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at the Secretariat in Chennai and held discussions on industrial growth, investment promotion and ease of doing business in the State. During the meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding the long-standing partnership between the Confederation of Indian Industry and the Government of Tamil Nadu in areas such as industrial growth, investment promotion, and policy-level contributions, according to the Tamil Nadu CMO.

Closure of TASMAC Outlets

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay also ordered the closure of 717 government-run TASMAC liquor retail outlets located within a 500-metre radius of places of worship, educational institutions and bus stations in the state within two weeks, citing public welfare. After assuming the office of CM, Vijay ordered a survey of TASMAC liquor shops to identify the ones operating near places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands. (ANI)