A shocking daylight chain-snatching incident from Punjab has sparked fear and anger online after CCTV footage showed a woman being chased and attacked while walking with her child in Jalandhar's Maksuda area.

According to viral social media posts, two bike-borne men targeted the woman in broad daylight. The incident reportedly took place barely 600 metres from the Maksuda police station.

🚨SHOCKING | Woman carrying child attacked by chain snatchers in broad daylight, leaving both injured. Locals tried to catch them, but they managed to flee pic.twitter.com/YNTDUO1rc3 — The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) May 18, 2026

The disturbing CCTV video shows the woman trying to escape while carrying or running alongside her child. One of the attackers can be seen chasing her through a narrow lane with a machete-like weapon in his hand, while another suspect waits nearby on a motorcycle.

As the woman screams for help and runs to protect herself and the child, she suddenly slips and falls on the road. The child also falls during the chaos.

The attacker then catches up with her and appears to snatch a gold chain from her neck while she continues screaming.