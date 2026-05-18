Ludhiana Police and Counter Intelligence arrested two sharpshooters, Ankush and Gaurav, linked to a foreign-based gangster named Lakha. The accused were planning to execute five major criminal incidents across Punjab and Haryana. 3 weapons were recovered.

In a joint operation, Counter Intelligence and Ludhiana Police arrested two sharp shooters linked to a foreign-based gangster, officials said on Monday. The accused were allegedly planning to execute multiple criminal activities across Punjab and Haryana.

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Addressing a press conference, Police Commissioner Ludhiana Swapn Sharma said, "Counter Intelligence and the Ludhiana Police team, in a joint operation, have successfully arrested two sharp shooters with weapons. These accused were planning to carry out five major criminal incidents in various parts of Punjab and Haryana."

He further said the accused were acting on the instructions of a gangster based abroad. "The accused were working on the directions of a foreign-based gangster named Lakha, who has earlier been involved in several criminal incidents in Punjab," he added.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ankush and Gaurav, both residents of the Phillaur area. Police said weapons were recovered from their possession during the operation. "Three weapons have been recovered from the accused," the Commissioner confirmed.

Police also expect to gather crucial information during further interrogation of the accused.

Major Cyber Fraud Racket Busted

In a separate incident, on Sunday, a major crackdown on transnational cybercrime, the Police in Punjab's Ludhiana busted a massive international cyber fraud module that targeted citizens across North America, Canada, and several other countries, extracting crores of rupees, officials said. So far, the police have named 140 accused in the case, out of which 136 have been arrested. A significant cache of electronic equipment and cash has also been recovered. (ANI)