UP Minister Danish Azad Ansari and BJP's CR Kesavan have slammed Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in Germany. Ansari accused him of defaming India, while Gandhi alleged the BJP has 'weaponised' agencies like the ED and CBI against opponents.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad Ansari has criticised Rahul Gandhi over his allegations against the BJP government during his visit to Germany and alleged that the Congress leader "works to defame India abroad."

"It is unfortunate that whenever the Congress party goes abroad, it points fingers at India's identity. The opposition's role should be to take the country forward, but Rahul Gandhi works to defame India abroad," Danish Azad Ansari said.

'Wholesale Capture of Institutions': Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, addressed a gathering at the Hertie School in Berlin during his Germany visit and accused the BJP of a "wholesale capture" of institutional frameworks, alleging the party has "weaponised" investigating agencies.

"There is a wholesale capture of our institutional framework. Our intelligence agencies, ED and CBI, have been weaponised. ED and CBI have zero cases against the BJP, and most of the political cases are against the people who oppose them. If you are a businessman and try to support the Congress, you are threatened. BJP uses the institutional framework of India as a tool to build political power." Rahul Gandhi alleged.

'Leader of Propaganda': BJP Spokesperson

BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan also slammed Rahul Gandhi's remarks. "Rahul Gandhi is parroting the nefarious and anarchic language of George Soros. His devious motive is to defame and destabilise India", he stated.

He alleged that Rahul Gandhi is "Leader of Propaganda" and that his trips abroad are "Bharat Badnaam Yatra". (ANI)