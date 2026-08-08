Hindu and Muslim parties engaged in Supreme Court-mandated conciliation talks in Mathura over disputed sites. The next session is on August 18, with the cases also slated for a Special Lok Adalat process named 'Samadhan' in August.

SC-Mandated Conciliation in Mathura

The representatives from both Hindu and Muslim parties participated in formal conciliation proceedings held at the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in Mathura. The meeting took place in strict compliance with a recent order from the Supreme Court. The Court has officially scheduled the next session of the conciliation process for August 18. Both parties are expected to continue their engagement on that date as they work toward finding a mutually acceptable framework for the future of the disputed site.

Special Lok Adalat for Resolution

According to an order issued by the Supreme Court Coordination Committee on June 5, the identified cases have been considered suitable for resolution through the Special Lok Adalat process. Meanwhile, the Special Lok Adalat, titled 'Samadhan', is scheduled to be held on the premises of the Supreme Court on August 21, 22 and 23. Ahead of the proceedings, notices had been issued to both the Hindu and Muslim parties to participate in pre-Lok Adalat conciliation proceedings.

"Take notice that the Supreme Court of India is organising 'Samadhan Samaroh', which will commence from April 21, 2026, and culminate in a Special Lok Adalat on August 21, 22 and 23, 2026, on the premises of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India. Your case has been identified as suitable for being referred to and taken up in the Special Lok Adalat," the notice stated.

Overview of the Disputed Sites

The three disputes pertained to the claims by Hindu petitioners that historic mosques in Uttar Pradesh were constructed over the demolished sites of ancient Hindu temples. In the Gyanvapi mosque case, Hindu litigants claim the mosque was built on the site of the original 16th-century Kashi Vishwanath Temple, which was allegedly demolished by Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. The Shri Krishna Janmabhumi temple in Mathura dispute surrounds the 13.37-acre complex, where Hindu petitioners claim the Shahi Idgah mosque was built over the prison cell (Garbha Griha) where Lord Krishna is believed to have been born.The Shah Jama Masjid case, which was initiated by a 2024 petition, centres on claims by the Hindu side that the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid (completed in 1526) in Sambhal was originally built over an ancient Hari Har Temple.

The outcome of these talks remains a matter of significant public interest, as the legal battle continues to unfold in higher courts alongside these court-mandated efforts at resolution.