BJP MP Nishikant Dubey visited the 'Namo Seva Shivir' in Deoghar, serving food to Kanwar Yatra devotees. He interacted with pilgrims and volunteers, expressing gratitude for the public's support that has elected him four times to Parliament.

BJP MP Serves Devotees

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Godda, Nishikant Dubey, visited the 'Namo Seva Shivir' at Sarasni along the Kanwariya Path in Deoghar and served food to devotees visiting the area. During his visit on August 7, Dubey interacted with devotees and volunteers at the camp and took part in serving food to pilgrims undertaking the Kanwar Yatra.

Speaking to ANI during the visit, Dubey said that it is the support of the people that he has been elected multiple times to represent the Godda seat in the Parliament. "It is the blessing of the people here that they have elected me four times with a massive majority. Through the Namo Seva Shivir, we have endeavoured to ensure the best possible facilities for the devotees arriving to seek the blessings of Baba," Dubey said.

About the 'Namo Seva Shivir'

The 'Namo Seva Shivir' has been set up along the Kanwariya Path at Sarasni to assist devotees travelling towards Deoghar during the pilgrimage period. The camp provides facilities and support to pilgrims on their journey.

Dubey's visit included interaction with devotees at the camp, where he also participated in the distribution of food.

Kanwar Yatra and Deoghar

The Kanwar Yatra sees devotees, known as Kanwariyas, undertake a pilgrimage to religious sites to offer holy water to Lord Shiva. Deoghar is home to the Baba Baidyanath Temple, one of the prominent pilgrimage sites associated with Lord Shiva.

The BJP MP also highlighted the efforts made through the camp to ensure that devotees travelling along the route receive necessary assistance and facilities during their pilgrimage. The visit comes amid the ongoing movement of devotees along the Kanwariya Path in Jharkhand.

Significance of Shravan Month

Earlier on August 3, A large number of devotees visited Baba Baidyanath Dham on the first Monday of the Shravan month in Jharkhand's Deoghar. Shravan (or Sawan) holds immense significance in Hinduism. It is believed that the Shravan month is the most beloved month of Lord Shiva. Worshipping Shiva in this month gives relief from all troubles. This year, the holy month of Sawan begins on July 30 and concludes on August 28. (ANI)