J&K Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary assured artisans and weavers of government support to preserve handloom heritage and improve their livelihoods during the 12th National Handloom Day event in Jammu, vowing to carry forward their ancestral legacy.

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary assured artisans and weavers of government support to preserve the region's handloom heritage and improve their livelihoods. Choudhary participated in the 12th National Handloom Day event held in Jammu, where he visited stalls displaying various handloom and handicraft products, including Pashmina shawls, Basohli paintings, toys and jackets.

'A Historic Occasion'

Describing the occasion as historic, the Deputy Chief Minister said artisans and weavers had preserved the legacy of their ancestors and that the government would work to carry it forward. "This is a historic occasion. They have cherished and preserved the legacy of their elders. We have come to assure them that our government stands with them. This legacy must be carried forward," Choudhary said.

He said the products showcased at the event reflected the skills of people from villages and rural areas who had kept traditional art alive through their work.

Choudhary added that the artisans and weavers make their products with hard work and bring them to markets for sale, and exhibitions provide them with opportunities to showcase their products, receive appreciation and boost their morale.

Commitment to Improve Livelihoods

Referring to the legacy associated with Mahatma Gandhi and his emphasis on India's villages, Choudhary said the artisans from rural areas continue to preserve the heritage passed down by their ancestors. He said the Omar Abdullah government wants not only to preserve the heritage but also to take it forward and improve the livelihoods of artisans and weavers.

"And to give these people the assurance that the Omar Abdullah government is with you. Wherever you feel the need, the Omar Abdullah government will always cooperate and help to encourage these artisans and weavers," he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the government's support aimed at encouraging artisans and weavers while ensuring that the traditional heritage they had preserved continues to be carried forward.

Significance of National Handloom Day

National Handloom Day is observed every year on August 7 to recognise the contribution of India's handloom sector to the country's economy and cultural identity. The day also honours the hard work of millions of weavers and artisans who preserve traditional weaving techniques passed down through generations.

The observance was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement launched on August 7, 1905, during India's freedom struggle. The movement encouraged the use of indigenous products and promoted self-reliance by discouraging dependence on imported goods. (ANI)