Allahabad High Court granted parole to Ali Ahmed and Mohammad Umar, jailed sons of late gangster Atiq Ahmed, to attend their brother Abaan Ahmed's funeral. Abaan died in a road accident in Jhansi. The parole is under strict police custody.

Court Grants Parole for Funeral

Allahabad High Court has granted parole to jailed sons of the late mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed to attend their brother Abaan Ahmed's funeral on Saturday under police custody and protection.

Representing the petitioner, Advocate Syed Safdar Ali Kazmi told ANI on Thursday, "An application was filed in court seeking permission for Ali Ahmed and Mohammad Umar to attend their younger brother's funeral in Allahabad under police security. The court has directed the Uttar Pradesh DGP to appoint a senior police officer to ensure their security and maintain surveillance during this time."

Details of the Court Order

A bench of Justices Ajay Bhanot and Divesh Chandra Samant granted parole to Mohd Umar and Ali Ahmad and permitted them to have a meeting with their younger sibling, Ehzam Ahmad and paternal aunt Parveen Qureshi at a place which shall be decided by the State Authorities.

After the funeral rites and the meeting of the four family members is over, they will be escorted back to their respective jails by the police authorities, the order stated.

During the parole, they are not allowed to address any public gathering or speak to the media, and attend any procession other than the funeral.

Fatal Road Accident in Jhansi

Abaan Ahmed and his friend Sonu died in a vehicle accident on the highway within the Poonch police station limits of Jhansi, which also left three others critically wounded after a speeding automobile lost control.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Jhansi, the incident occurred when the speeding vehicle crashed into a roadside median. Both Abaan and his associate Sonu sustained critical injuries in the collision and succumbed to their injuries.

The mortal remains of Abaan Ahmed, along with his friend Sonu, were taken back to Prayagraj after medical professionals completed the post-mortem examinations at a local hospital.