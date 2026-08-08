Three Uttarakhand PWD engineers have been suspended after the approach road to a newly built Rs 16 crore bridge collapsed just 16 days after its inauguration. A preliminary inquiry blamed technical deficiencies and negligence for the damage.

Three PWD Engineers Suspended Over Bridge Damage

The Uttarakhand Public Works Department (PWD) has suspended three engineers, including an Executive Engineer, in connection with damage to the approach road of a newly constructed bridge over the Tons River at Nanda Ki Chowki on the old Dehradun-Paonta Sahib National Highway. Executive Engineer Rajesh Kumar, Assistant Engineer Amit Kumar Tyagi and Junior Engineer Naveen Gairola were suspended following the incident, with the orders issued by PWD Secretary Pankaj Pandey.

The newly constructed bridge over the Tons River at Premnagar (Nanda Ki Chowki) in Dehradun had suffered severe damage on the morning of July 28 following heavy rainfall. The approach road and a portion of the bridge had subsided. The bridge was constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 16 crore and had been reopened to the public just 16 days earlier, on July 12.

Inquiry Blames Technical Deficiencies

Preliminary findings have attributed the damage, prima facie, to technical deficiencies and lapses in the supervision of the construction work. According to an office order issued by the state government on August 7, the preliminary inquiry conducted after the approach road was damaged revealed several serious technical shortcomings.

The inquiry found that the design consultant was required to prepare the design for diversion of the river, but this was not done. The inquiry also found that necessary measures for river training were not undertaken, despite the need to account for the river flow, the cross slope of the riverbed and the meandering nature of the river. As a result of these shortcomings, the river flow became concentrated at a particular point, causing heavy scouring on the upstream side of the bridge abutment. This led to the formation of a cavity beneath the approach road, eventually causing the road to collapse.

Action Taken for 'Serious Negligence'

The government has prima facie termed the incident a case of serious negligence towards government works and laxity in supervision. The order states that Executive Engineer Rajesh Kumar failed to adequately discharge his responsibilities relating to technical supervision, quality control, compliance with contractual conditions and overall execution of his duties.

In view of the seriousness of the matter, Rajesh Kumar has been suspended with immediate effect under the Uttarakhand Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 2003.

Assistant Engineer Amit Kumar Tyagi and Junior Engineer Naveen Gairola have also been suspended in connection with the case. Further departmental action will be taken against all three officials.

Suspension Terms and Conditions

During the suspension period, the officials will be entitled to subsistence allowance as per the applicable financial rules. Rajesh Kumar has been attached to the office of the Chief Engineer, Public Works Department, Dehradun, during his suspension. The order further specifies that he will not leave the headquarters without prior permission from the competent authority. (ANI)