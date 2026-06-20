Odisha Police have implemented a massive three-tier security arrangement with 120 platoons and central forces for the joint visit of President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi to Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district for various programmes.

Massive Security for Presidential, PM Visit

Odisha Police have put in place three-tier security arrangements ahead of the visit of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district, with around 120 platoons of security personnel and multiple central forces deployed in the area, the police said.

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Speaking to ANI on Friday, Odisha ADG (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar described the visit as a rare and significant occasion, with both the President and the Prime Minister scheduled to be present in the district. "This is a very rare occasion, with Her Excellency the President of India and the Prime Minister of India coming to Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district. The President is scheduled to arrive today," Kumar said.

He added that a comprehensive three-tier security mechanism has been implemented under the supervision of senior police officers, including the Director General of Police. "Three layers of security have been arranged, involving several senior officers, including the DGP himself. Approximately 120 platoons of security forces have been deployed on site. Additionally, three CRPF companies, two BSF companies, several SOG teams and several STU teams have been deployed there," he said.

"In view of the ongoing tensions, two NSG teams have arrived and are currently deployed," Kumar further added.

Itinerary and Development Agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Odisha on Saturday, while President Droupadi Murmu will also join him during the programme in Mayurbhanj, marking a rare joint visit by the country's top constitutional and executive authorities to the region.

During the visit, both leaders will travel to Pahadpur village in Mayurbhanj district and offer prayers at the sacred groves Santhali Jahera and Ho Jahera. They will also visit a Skill Centre and Pahadpur School, highlighting initiatives focused on education, skill development and socio-economic empowerment in tribal and rural areas, a release said.

The President and Prime Minister will participate in a programme at Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district, marking the completion of two years of the Government of Odisha. The theme of the programme is 'Vikas ra Dhara, Odisha Sara'. The inauguration and foundation stone laying of various development projects worth over Rs 47,600 crore will take place during the programme.

The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion. The projects span key sectors including energy, industrial infrastructure, road connectivity, drinking water, health, education, tourism and irrigation. Prime Minister Modi is also expected to address the public gathering during the programme. (ANI)