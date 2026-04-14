A 15-year-old girl in Bijnor, UP, was allegedly manipulated by a man to drug her family and elope with cash and jewellery. Instead, he and his accomplices reportedly gang-raped her and fled with the valuables. Police have since arrested three individuals, including the main accused, while a fourth suspect remains at large.

A 15-year-old girl was reportedly lured in, drugged into helping a crime, and then gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor area, triggering immediate police action and several arrests. According to the complaint, the event occurred on the night of April 5. The accused, Titu Pal, had established a friendship with the youngster over the course of six months through regular phone calls. He worked as a motorbike mechanic in Haridwar and had a criminal record, with six complaints filed against him in various police stations, which the girl was ignorant of.

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Titu Pal allegedly met the girl during the day on 5 April and gave her a sedative, directing her to mix it into her family's dinner at night to make them fall asleep. He reportedly requested her to retrieve jewels and cash from the residence before eloping with him. Following his directions, the minor reportedly put the medication into the family's food, causing her family members to fall asleep.

Later that night, Titu Pal arrived at her home. The girl fled with him, carrying gold and silver jewellery as well as Rs 10,000 in cash. He then informed her that several of his pals were nearby and that they would meet up before leaving the area. He took her to a room in a banquet hall near the village, where he, along with three accomplices, allegedly raped her.

Following the attack, the accused fled the scene with the jewels and cash brought by the girl. The youngster returned home and told her relatives about the incident. When police authorities received the information, they raced to the scene, and top officers also visited the area to examine the situation and take statements.

Police opened an investigation based on a complaint lodged by the girl's mother. They arrested Titu Pal, two of his peers, and a child engaged in the crime. Ritesh, the fourth accused, remains at large. Police think the stolen jewels and cash are with him, and attempts are ongoing to locate him. The girl lives with her mother and two younger sisters, while her father works in Saudi Arabia.