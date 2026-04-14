A man in Odisha's Nabarangpur district allegedly murdered his wife in a drunken rage over suspicions about her character and hid her body in a septic tank. The crime came to light after their four-year-old child, who witnessed the incident, informed neighbours about what had happened.

A drunk man allegedly murdered his wife after an altercation about suspicions about her character, then put her corpse in a septic tank at their house in Odisha's Nabarangpur district. The issue was brought to light after the couple's four-year-old kid, who observed the incident, informed neighbours. The incident occurred on Sunday in Borgaan village, when the accused, Subas Gond, murdered his wife, Manai Gond, following a violent dispute on April 11 after the couple returned from a wedding celebration with their children.

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According to preliminary evidence, the dispute grew over suspicions about the woman's character, culminating in a violent brawl in which Subas reportedly beat her, killing her on the spot. The victim's family claims he was under the influence of alcohol throughout the event.

The accused then disposed of the corpse in their house's septic tank. The issue came to light after their four-year-old kid observed the crime and notified neighbours and family, causing residents to confront the accused.

Despite his initial attempts to deceive them, Subas eventually confessed under pressure.

“On Saturday night, we attended a wedding function, and it was later that night that my younger brother committed this heinous act. He killed his wife and disposed of her body in the septic tank. After committing the crime, he told me early in the morning that he was planning to leave the place, go far away, and end his life. He asked me to take care of his two children. It was only when his younger son, who witnessed the entire incident, spoke about what he saw that we learned the truth of what had happened,” said Kadia Danda, the elder brother of the accused.

Upon receiving information, police from Raighar station rushed to the scene and recovered the woman’s body from the septic tank. A case has been registered, and the accused husband has been taken into custody for questioning as further investigation continues.