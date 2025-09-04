A man shot his wife dead in Gorakhpur's Shahpur area after a heated argument outside a photo studio. Married for 15 years but separated, the couple’s dispute turned deadly. Police arrested the husband at the scene.

Gorakhpur: A shocking crime unfolded in Gorakhpur on Wednesday evening when a man shot his wife dead in the middle of a busy market. The incident took place around 8 pm on Jail Road in the Shahpur area, leaving locals stunned. According to police, the accused has been identified as Vishwakarma Chauhan. A report in The Times of India stated that the accused had concealed a pistol in his helmet and waited outside a photo studio where his wife, Mamta Chauhan, had gone to get her picture taken. As she came out of the studio, the couple got into an argument that quickly turned physical.

In a fit of rage, Vishwakarma pulled out the pistol and fired two shots at Mamta, one hit her chest and the other her hand. She collapsed on the spot. Bystanders rushed her to a nearby private hospital, but doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Shockingly, after the shooting, Vishwakarma remained at the scene for nearly 25 minutes, reportedly repeating, "I was very troubled by her." Police soon reached the spot and took him into custody.

The couple had been married for 15 years but had been living separately for the past year and a half due to constant disputes. Mamta lived in a rented house near Geeta Vatika with their 13-year-old daughter. She worked at a private firm on Bank Road, while her parental home was in Khajni.

Police officials confirmed that Vishwakarma is in custody and being interrogated. Shahpur SHO Neeraj Rai said a case has been registered and investigations are underway to determine the full details behind the murder, says the TOI report.

The crime has sparked anger and fear among locals, highlighting once again the dangers of unresolved domestic disputes turning violent.