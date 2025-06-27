Harjit Kaur, mother of jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, and a man named Karanvir Singh were shot dead in Batala by unidentified bike-borne attackers. Police are probing the motive and hunting for the shooters.

A shocking incident took place in Batala, Punjab, on Thursday night. Harjit Kaur, mother of jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, was shot dead along with another person, Karanvir Singh. Both were attacked by unknown men on a motorcycle.

How the attack happened

According to police, the crime took place around 9:30 pm on Qadian road in the Civil Lines area of Batala. Harjit Kaur and Karanvir Singh were inside a car when the attackers suddenly opened fire on them and then fled the spot.

Victims suffered severe injuries

Harjit Kaur was seriously injured and rushed to a hospital in Amritsar. However, she died due to multiple bullet injuries. Karanvir Singh was declared dead at Batala Civil Hospital. Both had bullet wounds on their face, chest, and stomach.

Bambiha gang claims responsibility in viral post

A post shared widely on social media claimed that two gangsters from Haryana, Prabhu Dasuwal and Kaushal Chaudhary, were behind the Batala attack. Both are believed to be linked to the Bambiha gang, but police have not officially confirmed this yet.

In the post, the gangsters said that their real target was Karanvir Singh, not Harjit Kaur. They claimed that Karanvir was managing operations for Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, including hiding fugitives, handling weapons, and moving money.

The message also said the murder was to take revenge for the death of their associate, Gore Baryar. It warned that anyone who goes against their gang will face consequences.

Police begin investigation

Deputy Superintendent of Police Paramveer Singh said a case has been registered. Multiple police teams have been formed to find the killers. He said the motive is still unclear and investigations are ongoing.

Who was Harjit Kaur?

Harjit Kaur was a resident of Bhagwanpur and had earlier served as a member of the village panchayat. Her son, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, is a known gangster and is currently in jail.

Gangster background of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria

Jaggu Bhagwanpuria is in custody in connection with the 2022 murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala. He faces several other criminal charges. In March this year, he was detained under the PIT-NDPS Act and shifted to Silchar jail in Assam.