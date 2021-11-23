  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Elections 2022: State government likely to rename Yamuna Expressway after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and top BJP leaders will be present at the event, where a formal announcement regarding renaming of the expressway may be made.
     

    UP Elections 2022: State government likely to rename Yamuna Expressway after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Nov 23, 2021, 11:13 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Ahead of next year's Assembly elections and the political slugfest over expressways in Uttar Pradesh the Yogi Adityanath-led state government is likely to rename the Yamuna Expressway after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. According to a report in Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to announce the new name on November 25, at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Noida International Airport in Jewar.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and top BJP leaders will be present at the event, where a formal announcement regarding renaming of the expressway may be made.

    According to a report in India Today, a senior BJP leader, on the condition of anonymity was quoted saying, “The decision [to rename the expressway] has been taken to give a token of respect to the most loved politicians in India. AB Vajpayee is respected by all, across party lines, and the renaming of the expressway will remind future generations about his greatness.”

    Also read: Uttarakhand Elections 2022: BJP begins door-to-door 'Har Ghar BJP, Ghar Ghar BJP' campaign

    If indeed renamed after the late former PM, the expressway will be the second project in Uttar Pradesh to bear the name of the co-founder of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Nearly three months after Vajpayee's demise, in November 2018 the UP government renamed the Ekana International Cricket Stadium in the state capital Lucknow as ‘Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Cricket Stadium.’

    Since March 2017, the present BJP government which came to power in UP has changed names of several towns and railway stations, including renaming Allahabad as Prayagraj and Faizabad as Ayodhya. In its most recent move, on October 23, the ruling dispensation rechristened the Faizabad Railway Junction as Ayodhya Cantt.

    The foundation-laying ceremony of the Noida airport, a key infrastructure project of the Yogi Adityanath government, comes ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election to be held early next year.

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2021, 11:13 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Railways reacts after Sadhus question saffron attire for Ramayana Express train staff

    Railways reacts after Sadhus question saffron attire for Ramayana Express train staff

    Delhi air quality improves slightly but continues to gasp for breath as AQI remains in very poor category-dnm

    Delhi's air quality improves slightly but continues to gasp for breath as AQI remains in ‘very poor’ category

    No Rohingya refugees residing in Kerala associated with ISIS: Kerala govt tells SC-dnm

    No Rohingya refugees residing in Kerala associated with ISIS: Kerala govt tells SC

    Punjab Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 1,000 for every woman if AAP voted to power-dnm

    Punjab Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 1,000 for every woman if AAP voted to power

    Nawab Malik Vs Sameer Wankhede: Court tells minister to do a fact-check first, refuses to pass injunction-dnm

    Nawab Malik Vs Sameer Wankhede: Court tells minister to do a fact-check first, refuses to pass injunction

    Recent Stories

    lionel messi cristiano ronaldo mohammad salah robert lewandowski among 11 shortlisted for best fifa mens player 2021 award

    Messi, Ronaldo, Salah, Lewandowski among 11 shortlisted for Best FIFA Men's Player 2021 award

    International Emmy Awards 2021: Sushmita Sen, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vir Das miss out

    International Emmy Awards 2021: Sushmita Sen, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vir Das miss out

    Coronavirus India records lowest daily COVID case rise in 543 days with 7,579 fresh cases-dnm

    Coronavirus: India records lowest daily COVID case rise in 543 days with 7,579 fresh cases

    Railways reacts after Sadhus question saffron attire for Ramayana Express train staff

    Railways reacts after Sadhus question saffron attire for Ramayana Express train staff

    Delhi air quality improves slightly but continues to gasp for breath as AQI remains in very poor category-dnm

    Delhi's air quality improves slightly but continues to gasp for breath as AQI remains in ‘very poor’ category

    Recent Videos

    Zojila Tunnel 1 hits major milestone, excavation work completed

    Zojila Tunnel 1 hits major milestone, excavation work completed

    Video Icon
    Southern Command conducts 'Sagar Shakti' in Kutch Peninsula

    'Sagar Shakti' on display in the Kutch Peninsula (Watch)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara SCJ

    [EXCLUSIVE] : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara

    Video Icon
    Former US President Donald Trump awarded 9th Dan Black Belt in Taekwondo by South Korea martial arts organisation kukkiwon

    Former US President Donald Trump awarded honorary 9th Dan Black Belt in Taekwondo

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar

    [Exclusive] Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar

    Video Icon