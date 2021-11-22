  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uttarakhand Elections 2022: BJP begins door-to-door 'Har Ghar BJP, Ghar Ghar BJP' campaign

    According to a senior party leader, employees are going door-to-door in groups, briefing voters about state government projects and distributing material about them.

    Uttarakhand Elections 2022 BJP begins Har Ghar BJP campaign gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 22, 2021, 2:59 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Over one lakh BJP employees have been entrusted with contacting every house in poll-bound Uttarakhand and emphasising the development works carried out by the party administration in the state as part of its campaign plan. Party members are knocking on every house in the state's approximately 11,000 polling booths as part of the 'Har Ghar BJP, Ghar Ghar BJP' campaign. According to a senior party leader, employees are going door-to-door in groups, briefing voters about state government projects and distributing material about them.

    The BJP workers also place a party sticker on the door of each residence they visit. With the house owner's permission, the employees would also place party flags. A wall-writing campaign documenting our government's accomplishments is also underway around the state, he continued. Another party senior stated that to achieve 'mission 60+' in the next Assembly elections in the state, the BJP must reach out to people across the state.

    Gaurav Pandey, a BJP representative from the Jageshwar Assembly constituency, stated that party members, including Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, MPs, and MLAs, are working on the ground to assure the formation of the party's administration for the second term in Uttarakhand. Workers are also meeting folks who live in rural places.

    Also Read | Uttarakhand Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal ups polls ante, ‘people will give chance to new party’

    The Uttarakhand Assembly elections, together with those in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, and Goa, will be placed in February-March of next year. Several efforts have been conducted by the BJP state unit in the run-up to the elections to enhance its organisational structure at the ground level, such as the formation of a 21-member committee at each voting booth and their verification. Devendra Bhasin, the state party's vice president, stated that the establishment and verification of all voting stations have been completed.

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2021, 2:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Uttarakhand Elections 2022 Arvind Kejriwal promises pilgrimage scheme travel to Ayodhya Ajmer Sharif Kartapur gcw

    Uttarakhand Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal promises pilgrimage scheme, says 'free travel for Hindus, Muslims'

    Mamata Banerjee to reach Delhi ahead of Winter Session likely to meet PM Modi gcw

    Mamata Banerjee to reach Delhi today ahead of Winter Session; likely to meet PM Modi, discuss various issues

    Chandrababu Naidu breaks down vows not to step in Assembly until he wins elections gcw

    'Never faced such humiliation': Chandrababu Naidu breaks down, vows not to step in Assembly until he wins poll

    Amid Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle buzz three ministers offer to step down gcw

    Amid Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle buzz, three ministers offer to step down

    Goa Elections 2022 AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal tries to woo taxi unions ahead of polls gcw

    Goa Elections 2022: AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal tries to woo taxi unions ahead of polls

    Recent Stories

    Paytm shares continue to plunge after listing day fall, down by 34% over IPO issue price-dnm

    Paytm shares continue to plunge after listing day fall, down by 34% over IPO issue price

    Amravati violence: Devendra Fadnavis challenges Maharashtra govt to ban Raza Academy; refutes B-team claim-dnm

    Amravati violence: Devendra Fadnavis challenges Maharashtra govt to ban Raza Academy; refutes ‘B-team’ claim

    Sexting in consensual relationship does not amount to insulting modesty Mumbai court gw

    Sexting in consensual relationship does not amount to insulting modesty: Mumbai court

    American Music Awards: BTS, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion win three awards each SCJ

    American Music Awards: BTS, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion win three awards each

    Australia to reopen for foreign visa holders to enter from Dec 1 gcw

    Australia to reopen for foreign visa holders from December 1 in a bid to revive economy

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22: Apuia basking in the spotlight, speaks on joining Mumbai City and more (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Apuia basking in the spotlight, speaks on joining Mumbai City and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Jose Manuel Diaz reviews SCEB's draw against JFC, reveals preparations for Kolkata derby (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Jose Manuel Diaz reviews SCEB's draw against JFC, reveals preparations for Kolkata derby (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham excited for Mumbai City's opening game vs FC Goa (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham excited for Mumbai City's opening game vs FC Goa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 3), SCEB vs JFC: SC East Bengal settles for a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 3): SC East Bengal settles for a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    5 reasons why partners sleep after SEX; also tips to fix it RCB

    5 reasons why partners sleep after SEX; also tips to fix it

    Video Icon