Uttarakhand Elections 2022: BJP begins door-to-door 'Har Ghar BJP, Ghar Ghar BJP' campaign

Over one lakh BJP employees have been entrusted with contacting every house in poll-bound Uttarakhand and emphasising the development works carried out by the party administration in the state as part of its campaign plan. Party members are knocking on every house in the state's approximately 11,000 polling booths as part of the 'Har Ghar BJP, Ghar Ghar BJP' campaign. According to a senior party leader, employees are going door-to-door in groups, briefing voters about state government projects and distributing material about them.

The BJP workers also place a party sticker on the door of each residence they visit. With the house owner's permission, the employees would also place party flags. A wall-writing campaign documenting our government's accomplishments is also underway around the state, he continued. Another party senior stated that to achieve 'mission 60+' in the next Assembly elections in the state, the BJP must reach out to people across the state.

Gaurav Pandey, a BJP representative from the Jageshwar Assembly constituency, stated that party members, including Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, MPs, and MLAs, are working on the ground to assure the formation of the party's administration for the second term in Uttarakhand. Workers are also meeting folks who live in rural places.

The Uttarakhand Assembly elections, together with those in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, and Goa, will be placed in February-March of next year. Several efforts have been conducted by the BJP state unit in the run-up to the elections to enhance its organisational structure at the ground level, such as the formation of a 21-member committee at each voting booth and their verification. Devendra Bhasin, the state party's vice president, stated that the establishment and verification of all voting stations have been completed.