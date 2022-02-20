  • Facebook
    PM Modi ups the ante against Akhilesh Yadav, ‘humiliated his father to capture party’

    “You must have seen, the father who was pushed from the stage was humiliated and the party was captured, he had to plead to him for saving the seat," the PM said.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Unnao, First Published Feb 20, 2022, 7:51 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attacked Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying that the CM-candidate is ‘insecure’ about his seat and had to plead to his father, whom he had ‘humiliated’ to capture the party, to save him from defeat in the constituency.

    “You can gauge the direction of the wind... The seat, which these people were considering as the safest, is also getting out of their reach,” Modi said in an apparent reference to the Karhal seat from where Yadav is contesting in the family-stronghold of Mainpuri.

    SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav ahead of polling in the third phase had campaigned for his son Akhilesh Yadav on the seat though he has maintained a low profile during this election.

    The Karhal seat with a majority of Muslim and Yadav voters is considered safe for the Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav as the communities have over the years favoured the SP in the caste-dominated politics of Uttar Pradesh.

    Also read: Real fight between me, Akhilesh on who will win with maximum margin, says uncle Shivpal

    PM Modi upped the ante against Akhilesh Yadav who was seen in a video purportedly pushing Mulayam Singh Yadav on the stage during a power struggle within the party before 2017 assembly elections.

    “You must have seen, the father who was pushed from the stage was humiliated and the party was captured, he had to plead to him to save the seat," the PM said.

    PM Modi batting for a second term for Yogi Adityanath as the next Chief Minister, said, “Today in UP there is only one echo everywhere- 2017 me haraya tha, 2022 me phir se harayenge, UP ke log keh rahe hain yogiji ko layenge” [People of UP are saying that you will be defeated in 2022 as in 2017, and we will bring Yogiji again].

    Also read: UP Election 2022: We've hit century in first 2 phases, BJP will be eliminated, says Akhilesh

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2022, 7:53 PM IST
