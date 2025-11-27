A dumper truck fell from an overbridge onto a railway track in Barabanki, UP. The Garib Rath Express narrowly avoided a collision. The accident damaged power lines, halting train services. The truck driver was rescued and hospitalized.

A high-speed dumper truck on Wednesday evening broke through a bridge railing and fell from a height of nearly 25 feet onto a railway track in Ramnagar police station area of Barabanki district in Uttar Pradesh, officials confirmed. Garib Rath Express, travelling from Amritsar to Bihar on the adjacent track, narrowly escaped a collision.

Truck Lost Control on Overbridge

Superintendent of Police (SP) (Barabanki) Arpit Vijayvargiya told ANI that the truck also damaged the railway's electrical lines, causing train traffic to halt. He added that the truck lost control while crossing a railway overbridge and fell onto the track.

"Around 9 pm, we received information that a large trolley loaded with ply had fallen onto a railway truck. At the scene, it was learned that the trolley was crossing a railway overbridge when it lost control and fell onto the track. At the same time, a train was passing the adjacent track. The truck also damaged the railway's electricity lines, causing the train to stop," SP Vijayvargiya said.

Driver Rescued, Rail Traffic Disrupted

The police official further informed that the truck driver was rescued and rushed to the district hospital. "The truck driver, who was trapped inside, was rescued and taken to the district hospital. Railway authorities have restored the train and allowed it to proceed. The debris is now being removed from the other track. We are investigating the matter," he added.

SP Vijayvargiya said that the driver was rescued by railway officials and personnel from other departments. However, a passenger train was also stuck there, he added. "A passenger train is also stuck there. The railway authorities have made alternative arrangements to move it forward with an alternate engine. The train is unharmed. The truck landed on the adjacent track," he added.

The police are further investigating the matter. (ANI)