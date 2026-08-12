A Mohali doctor, Dr. Prabhleen Kaur, shared a viral video detailing an incident where a couple tried to avoid consultation fees. They attempted to get free medical advice on laser therapy by first asking about her well-being or 'Haal Chaal'. The video has sparked a social media conversation about the value of a doctor's expertise and time.

After posting a video describing how some people attempt to avoid paying consultation fees while still seeking medical advice, a Mohali doctor has generated conversation on social media. In the video, which she shared on Instagram, Dr. Prabhleen Kaur detailed an actual incidence from her clinic. She said in the video how a woman came into the clinic and stated she wanted to talk to the doctor about laser therapy. Dr. Kaur claims that a staff person told her that she would need to pay a consultation fee in order to see the doctor.

According to reports, the woman departed and then came back with her spouse. This time, the woman’s husband approached the clinic staff and said he wanted to meet the doctor merely to ask how he was doing and have a “small chat" with him. When the staff asked whether he knew the doctor personally, he clarified he did not. They told him that he could meet the doctor after paying the consultation fee.

The employee then clarified that there would still be a consultation charge prior to seeing the physician. The woman questioned if asking for a doctor's Haal Chaal (well-being) required payment. After discussing the well-being, the staff member asked whether they intended to talk about laser therapy. They did, the lady acknowledged.

Dr Kaur used the story to highlight what she described as the irony of some people being willing to spend money on many things but hesitating when it comes to paying a doctor's consultation fee.

Watch Viral Video

The video was accompanied by a caption that read: "Doctor ki consultation avoid karne ke liye aadmi kya-kya nahi karta. Google, YouTube, ghar ke nuskhe, WhatsApp University... sab try kar lega, bas doctor ko nahi dikhayega. But jokes apart, health mein jugaad har baar kaam nahi karta." ("People will do everything to avoid a doctor's consultation. They'll turn to Google, YouTube, home remedies, and WhatsApp University... they'll try it all, just not visit a doctor. But jokes apart, shortcuts don't always work when it comes to your health.")

The post has attracted attention online, with many social media users sharing their views on the importance of professional medical advice and the value of a doctor's time and expertise.