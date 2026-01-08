Skeletal remains, believed to be that of a 30-year-old woman who had been missing for weeks, were recovered from a mustard field in Nagram village, on the outskirts of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday morning.

In a shocking incident, skeletal remains, believed to be that of a 30-year-old woman who had been missing for weeks, were recovered from a mustard field in Nagram village, on the outskirts of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday morning. "The spot where the remains were found is barely 300 metres from the woman's house," police said.

Nagram station officer Vivek Kr Chaudhary said the alert came around 10 am from a local resident, Chandraprakash, who noticed skeletal remains lying in a field near the Gomti river. Police rushed to the site and found the body in a state of decomposition.

According to officials, the remains were severely mutilated, making instant identification nearly impossible. "However, a sari recovered from the site led us to suspect that the remains could be those of a woman. The sari was later identified by family members as belonging to the missing woman," he said.

The skeletal remains have been sent for post-mortem examination to establish the woman’s identity and determine the cause of death.

Woman's husband under scanner

Police revealed that the woman’s husband had filed a missing complaint at the Nagram police station on December 13, 2025, stating that his wife had disappeared. However, the recovery of the remains has shifted the narrative.

The woman’s family accused the husband of murdering her and staged a protest, demanding swift justice. Police confirmed that the woman's husband is under close scrutiny as they probe all possible angles surrounding her death.