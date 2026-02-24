Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman says the brutal assault on a Tripura girl in Gurugram is not sporadic but reflects the wider issue of rising atrocities against women, to which he accuses the government of turning a blind eye.

'Not A Sporadic Incident'

Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman said it would be wrong to treat the alleged assault of a 19-year-old girl from Tripura in Gurugram as a "sporadic incident," claiming that it reflects the broader situation of crimes against women across the country.

Speaking to ANI in Agartala on Monday, Barman accused the government of turning a blind eye to such matters, stating that such incidents show the current state of mind against women in this country. "It would be wrong for someone to consider the incident that happened in Gurugram as a sporadic incident. This is representative of the atrocities against women across the country. Any daughter, any woman, is not safe in the country. The atrocities against women are increasing day by day, and the government is turning a blind eye to it," the Congress MLA said. "The way a daughter of Tripura was trounced and raped in Gurugram and the way the mother of the victim gave in shows how bad the mindset is in this country," he added.

Criticism Over 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao'

The Congress MLA also criticised the Centre over its flagship 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' initiative, alleging misuse of funds. "Of course, this is what would happen if the government spent 80 per cent of the budget of the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign on advertisements. It is very unfortunate," he said.

Barman further called for stricter measures to ensure the safety of women and demanded accountability from authorities in handling such cases.

Details of the Horrific Assault

Barman was referring to the case of a 19-year-old girl from Tripura who was allegedly assaulted by her live-in partner, in Gurugram.

According to the statement recorded in the FIR, on February 16, the alleged accused brutally thrashed the victim, attacked her with a steel bottle, smashed her head against the wall and furniture, hit her with an earthen pot, and even attempted to set her private parts on fire after pouring sanitiser on them.

Furthermore, the alleged accused attacked her legs with a knife and threatened that he would beat her so badly that she would never be able to walk or become a mother. The victim also alleged that the accused recorded explicit videos of her.

Police Action and Charges

On the night of February 18, the victim managed to use the accused's phone to tell her mother everything in Bengali, as the accused did not understand the language. The victim's mother then called 112, following which the police arrived at their apartment and admitted her to a government hospital. Sections 115, 118(1), 118(2), 127(2), 69 and 351(2) of the BNS have been invoked in the FIR. (ANI)

