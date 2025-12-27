A woman allegedly slashed her husband 26 times with an axe at their home in a Kanpur village late Wednesday after a drunken brawl.

A 35-year-old woman allegedly slashed her husband 26 times with an axe at their home in a Kanpur village, Uttar Pradesh late on Wednesday after a drunken brawl. The accused, Veerangana, was arrested on Friday morning in connection with the killing of her husband, Ravishankar Savita (45), also known as Pappu, who worked with a tile and stone-laying firm. Police said both husband and wife were heavily drunk when the violent altercation spiralled out of control inside their home.

The horror unfolded in the presence of their four-year-old son, who was later found traumatised and hiding inside a room. “The distraught child was found hiding in a room,” ACP Kalyanpur Ashutosh Kumar said. Veerangana also sustained a head injury during the struggle, police added.

Attempt to mislead police

In an attempt to mislead cops, Veerangana allegedly called the police after the incident, claiming that her husband had been injured in an accident. However, when police and medical teams reached the spot, they found her cleaning bloodstains from the house. Blood-soaked clothes were recovered from the staircase, along with a wooden stool lying in the courtyard. The murder weapon an axe was missing from the scene.

Pappu was rushed to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The post-mortem report stated 26 wounds and excessive bleeding leading to coma as the cause of death.

Pappu’s brothers told police that he had married Veerangana, a native of Banda, in 2019, and that the couple frequently quarrelled after consuming alcohol. Villagers echoed these claims, alleging that both were addicted to liquor and were known for their fights, which had previously led to complaints being lodged against each other at Bithoor police station.

Locals further claimed that Veerangana drank more heavily than her husband and that even her father had often been distressed by her behaviour. Police are continuing their investigation and searching for the missing axe.