Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre for releasing Rs 500 crore for preparations of Kumbh Mela 2027 in Haridwar, stating that the funds will boost infrastructure, sanitation, security and pilgrim facilities to ensure a grand and well-managed event, the release said.

According to the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Dhami stated that the Kumbh Mela is not merely a religious gathering but a globally renowned grand festival reflecting India's Sanatan culture, spiritual heritage, and social harmony. He said that the funds approved by the central government will play a crucial role in making Kumbh Mela 2027 divine, grand, and well-organised.

Funds to Boost Infrastructure and Facilities

The allocation will accelerate work related to strengthening infrastructure, traffic management, drinking water supply, sanitation, security arrangements, and facilities for pilgrims.

CM Dhami further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government remains committed to the development of Uttarakhand. He noted that support for initiatives such as the Char Dham project, all-weather roads, and the expansion of rail and air connectivity has significantly strengthened the state's development. This assistance for Kumbh Mela 2027 will further reinforce the state government's resolve for the successful organization of the event.

Vision for a Grand and Safe Kumbh Mela

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that coordinated efforts between the central and state governments will establish Kumbh Mela 2027 as a historic, safe, and well-managed event, ensuring excellent facilities for millions of devotees arriving from across India and abroad. He added that the state government is committed to organizing a divine and grand Kumbh Mela 2027 by ensuring timely, transparent, and quality execution of all related works.

CM Reviews Preparations

On Saturday, CM Dhami reviewed the preparations for the Kumbh Mela during a high-level meeting held in Haridwar. On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the Kumbh Mela to be held in Haridwar next year will be divine, grand, and historic. Ensuring better facilities, smooth movement, and security for devotees during the fair is the government's top priority. (ANI)