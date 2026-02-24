The Council of Indian Aviation has expressed condolences following the crash of a Redbird Airways air ambulance near Simaria. The aircraft was on a medical evacuation mission. The Council has called for a thorough and transparent investigation.

The Council of Indian Aviation expressed deep concern and extended condolences following the tragic crash of a Redbird Airways air ambulance aircraft near Simaria on Monday. In a press statement the President of the Council of Indian Aviation, Dr Nitin Jadhav, on Monday, said, "The Council of Indian Aviation expresses its deepest concern and heartfelt condolences following the tragic crash of a Redbird Airways air ambulance aircraft near Simaria, in the state of, on 23 February 2026."

Tragic Mission and Solidarity

The statement further noted that the aircraft was operating a critical medical evacuation mission at the time of the accident. "The aircraft, operated by, was on a critical medical evacuation mission from to, carrying a patient, medical personnel, attendants, and flight crew. Such missions represent the highest level of humanitarian aviation service, where every second is vital in saving lives."

Calling the incident a solemn reminder of the risks faced by aviation professionals, the Council conveyed its solidarity with those affected. "This unfortunate incident is a solemn reminder of the risks undertaken by aviation professionals who work tirelessly to serve the nation in emergency and life-saving situations. We extend our sincere prayers and solidarity to the families of all those on board, and we stand with the aviation and medical fraternity during this difficult time."

Call for Investigation and Commitment to Safety

The Council also acknowledged the response of authorities and stressed the importance of a transparent probe into the crash. "We acknowledge the swift response by local authorities and welcome the investigation initiated by the authorities to determine the cause of the accident. A thorough and transparent investigation is essential to enhance safety measures and prevent such occurrences in the future," read the statement.

Reaffirming its commitment to aviation safety and operational standards, the Council said it would fully cooperate with the authorities. "The Council of Indian Aviation remains committed to supporting aviation safety, operational excellence, and the welfare of aviation professionals across India. We assure full cooperation with authorities and reaffirm our dedication to strengthening the safety framework of civil aviation."

The statement concluded with a message of unity and resolve. "We stand united with the aviation community in mourning this loss and in our continued mission to ensure safer skies for all."