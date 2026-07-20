BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) has launched two key initiatives in East Delhi: a compact smart substation in Gandhi Nagar and 'Solarise East', a community program to accelerate rooftop solar adoption under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana.

BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL), aligned with the Delhi Government's vision of a Viksit Delhi, on Sunday unveiled two future-focused initiatives, including BSES's first-of-its-kind 2 x 1,000 kVA smart pad-mounted substation at Amar Mohalla, Gandhi Nagar, and 'Solarise East', a community-driven programme launched to promote the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana and Delhi Solar Policy to accelerate rooftop solar adoption across East Delhi.

According to a press release, the initiatives were inaugurated by Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra and Minister for Power, Government of NCT of Delhi Ashish Sood, at an event held at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Surajmal Vihar. Also present on the occasion were MLAs O P Sharma, Abhay Verma, Sanjay Goyal, Ravi Negi and Anil Goyal; Deputy Mayor Monika Pant; and District Magistrate (East) Vadodaria Karanjeet. The event was attended by senior government officials, representatives of RWAs and market associations, solar-sector partners and local residents. The BSES leadership was represented by Amal Sinha, Director and Group CEO, BSES; Abhishek Ranjan, CEO, BRPL; and Santosh Kumar, COO, BYPL, along with other senior officials, a press release said.

Government Backs Future-Focused Power Solutions

Speaking on the occasion, Malhotra appreciated the efforts of the Delhi Power Department under the guidance of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and under the leadership of Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood in meeting the record power demand this summer. He also stressed that the Delhi Government is working diligently to meet the futuristic and ever-growing power demand of the national capital. He further stressed that these two initiatives by BSES are the right steps in this direction.

Addressing the event, Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood said, "Good governance is not just about solving today's challenges; it is about preparing for tomorrow's opportunities. Every substation we modernise and every rooftop we solarise is a step towards a stronger, greener, and more self-reliant. Delhi Government's Rs 1,427 crore investment in power infrastructure, the successful management of the record peak power demand of 8,748 MW without major outages, reaffirmed the Government's commitment to delivering Reliable, Affordable, Smart and Green Power while making Delhi's electricity network future-ready."

Together, the initiatives reflect the changing face of electricity distribution. The Gandhi Nagar substation demonstrates how compact engineering, automation and digital intelligence can strengthen the network where every square metre matters, while Solarise East will help consumers turn their rooftops into sources of clean power and savings, the release said.

BSES on a Sustainable and Intelligent Power Future

Commenting on the initiatives, a BSES spokesperson said, "Aligned with the Delhi Government's vision of a Viksit Delhi, the Gandhi Nagar substation and Solarise East represent two sides of the same energy future. One uses compact engineering and digital intelligence to deliver reliable power where every square metre matters. The other will help consumers harness the sun and generate clean electricity from their rooftops."

"These initiatives reaffirm BYPL's commitment to powering East Delhi's growth sustainably, reliably and intelligently. For us, innovation is meaningful only when consumers experience its benefits," added the spokesperson.

Gandhi Nagar's Smart Substation: An Engineering Marvel

Gandhi Nagar's narrow lanes, intense commercial activity and scarcity of land make the expansion of conventional power infrastructure exceptionally difficult. At Amar Mohalla, the existing 1,620 kVA substation was operating at nearly 92 per cent loading. Additional capacity was required to meet present demand and future growth, but there was no space to build a conventional 2,000 kVA substation. BYPL's answer was to reimagine the substation itself, the release said.

Developed and commissioned at a cost of approximately Rs 1.60 crore, the installation comprises two compact 1000 kVA pad-mounted substations. Together, they have added around 380 kVA of capacity and will strengthen the electricity supply for approximately 1,400 consumers in and around Amar Mohalla. The installation occupies nearly 80 per cent less space than a conventional substation. Each unit integrates the transformer, Ring Main Unit and low-voltage panel on a common frame within a sealed, metal-enclosed and touch-proof structure. Its factory-assembled, plug-and-play design is safer, easier to operate and requires less on-site construction.

The substation is integrated with BYPL's SCADA system through motorised Feeder Remote Terminal Unit-enabled switchgear, allowing remote monitoring and operation. Each unit has ten outgoing low-voltage feeders equipped with MCCBs, enabling faults and maintenance requirements to be isolated more precisely, the release said.

A fault on one feeder will, therefore, not necessarily interrupt supply across the entire area. The arrangement will reduce the number of consumers affected during maintenance, support quicker fault isolation, address overloading and voltage concerns, and strengthen reliability during peak demand. Its enclosed design protects critical equipment from adverse weather and external interference, while front-side access allows the units to be installed close to surrounding structures.

Installing the equipment in the narrow lanes adjoining Gandhi Nagar Market required meticulous planning, careful equipment and cable layout, coordination with residents and traders, and work during restricted hours to minimise disruption to traffic and commercial activity. BYPL has commissioned three pad-mounted substations of varying capacities, while seven more are under execution. Their wider deployment will be evaluated on the basis of performance, particularly in densely populated areas where demand is growing and conventional substations are difficult to establish, the release said.

Solarise East: A Community-Driven Solar Movement

Solarise East is a focused outreach and facilitation programme launched under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana to make rooftop solar simpler and more accessible to households across East Delhi. For many consumers, adopting rooftop solar can appear complicated--from selecting the right system and vendor to understanding subsidies, financing, technical approvals and net metering. BYPL will provide credible information and practical facilitation throughout the journey.

The programme will bring together consumers, RWAs, elected representatives, government agencies, educational institutions, market associations, financial institutions and empanelled solar vendors on a common platform. This community-led approach will address queries, build confidence and convert consumer interest into rooftop installations. The initiative will reach neighbourhoods through RWA meetings, workshops, consumer camps, information kiosks, digital campaigns, social media, SMS outreach and direct engagement.

Under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana and the Delhi Solar Policy, Solarise East will help families access government benefits, reduce their electricity bills and generate clean energy from a space they already own, their rooftop, the release said. Conceived as a sustained engagement programme rather than a one-time awareness campaign, it will support consumers from their initial enquiry through the adoption and installation process.

With the Gandhi Nagar substation and Solarise East, BYPL is bringing the future of energy closer to consumers from compact, intelligent infrastructure built for East Delhi's narrowest lanes to rooftops ready to generate tomorrow's electricity. (ANI)