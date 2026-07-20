Petrol and diesel prices across India remained unchanged on July 20, offering relief to consumers even as global crude oil prices continued their sharp upward march. State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs), including Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, kept retail fuel prices steady.

Petrol and diesel prices across India remained unchanged on July 20, offering relief to consumers even as global crude oil prices continued their sharp upward march. State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs), including Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, kept retail fuel prices steady for the day under the country's daily fuel price revision mechanism.

The stability in domestic fuel prices comes despite Brent crude climbing above $90 per barrel, extending last week's rally after geopolitical tensions in West Asia intensified once again. The latest surge in international crude prices has raised concerns over global energy supplies, but Indian consumers have not yet seen any immediate impact at the fuel pumps.

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Petrol & Diesel Prices Today (July 20) – City-wise Rates

City Petrol (Rs /litre) Diesel (Rs /litre)

Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20

Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83

Chennai Rs 108.01 Rs 99.66

Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82

Bengaluru Rs 110.89 Rs 98.80

Hyderabad Rs 115.73 Rs 103.82

Fuel prices in India are revised every day at 6 am based on international crude oil prices and fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. However, the final retail prices also depend on state-specific Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges and dealer commissions, resulting in variations across cities.

Although international oil prices remain volatile due to ongoing geopolitical developments, there has been no revision in retail petrol and diesel rates by the OMCs on July 20. Analysts believe future domestic fuel price movements will depend on how long crude oil remains elevated and whether global supply disruptions continue in the coming weeks.

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