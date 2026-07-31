Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to fast-track railway infrastructure, including the key Katghora-Dongargarh line, to boost connectivity, industrial growth, and development in tribal regions.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during his visit to New Delhi on Thursday. He held detailed discussions on the expansion of railway infrastructure, new rail projects, and the progress of pending railway lines in Chhattisgarh.

The Chief Minister said that Chhattisgarh is one of the country's most important states in terms of industry, mineral resources, and agriculture. He stated that expanding the railway network is not merely a matter of improving transportation but is also crucial for industrial growth, trade, tourism, agricultural marketing, the development of tribal regions, and balanced regional progress. He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chhattisgarh is benefiting from the unprecedented expansion of railway infrastructure across the country, and the state government is working in close coordination with the Central Government to accelerate these efforts.

Katghora-Dongargarh New Railway Line Project

A major focus of the meeting was the Katghora-Dongargarh New Railway Line Project. It was informed that the approximately 295-kilometre rail corridor will be developed through a joint venture between the Ministry of Railways and the Government of Chhattisgarh. A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) will be formed for the implementation of the project. The railway line will connect Katghora, Kartala, Mungeli, Kawardha, Khairagarh, and Dongargarh, bringing railway connectivity for the first time to several regions that currently have no rail access. The Chief Minister said the project will accelerate regional development, promote industrial growth, and provide improved transportation facilities to millions of people.

Raoghat-Jagdalpur Railway Line Project

The meeting also reviewed the progress of the Raoghat-Jagdalpur Railway Line Project. The Chief Minister said that land acquisition for the approximately 140-kilometre railway line has been completed and that the railway tendering process is in its final stage. He expressed confidence that the early commencement of construction would significantly strengthen connectivity in the Bastar region and provide fresh momentum to its social and economic development.

New Railway Project Proposals

Chief Minister Sai requested the early approval of three other important railway projects in the state--Sardega-Pathalgaon-Ambikapur (244 km), Dharamjaigarh-Pathalgaon-Lohardaga (301 km), and Ambikapur-Barwadih (200 km). He said these projects would strengthen rail connectivity in northern Chhattisgarh and adjoining regions while creating new opportunities for trade, tourism, mineral transportation, and local employment. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw assured that positive steps would be taken towards granting early approval to these projects.

Review of Ongoing Survey Work

The progress of survey work for the Kirandul-Kothagudem (180 km) and Gadchiroli-Bijapur-Kirandul (Bacheli) (490 km) railway line projects was also reviewed during the meeting. The Chief Minister requested that the survey work be completed at the earliest so that further action could begin, strengthening connectivity in the Bastar region and supporting both development and security-related initiatives.

A New Era for Chhattisgarh Railways

Expressing gratitude to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that, with the support of the Central Government, Chhattisgarh is entering a new era of railway infrastructure development. He said the upcoming railway projects will play a vital role in promoting industrial growth, facilitating mineral transportation, improving the movement of agricultural produce, boosting tourism, and ensuring the overall development of tribal regions. He expressed confidence that the coordinated efforts of the Central and State Governments would further strengthen Chhattisgarh's railway network in the coming years and accelerate the state's journey towards becoming a developed Chhattisgarh.

Leaders Welcome Project Approval

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu and Rajnandgaon Member of Parliament Santosh Pandey were present during the meeting. Speaking to reporters, BJP MP Tokhan Sahu said, "A decision has been made to grant a major gift to the state. We express our gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Railway Minister. Today, under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnudeo Sai, we held a meeting with the Railway Minister. A productive discussion took place regarding a long-standing demand, dating back nearly a century, for the Katghora-Dongargarh railway line. A consensus has now been reached for its approval. The Central Government will now increase its equity contribution and, in collaboration with the State Government, complete this project." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)