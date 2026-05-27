A 26‑year‑old pregnant woman died after falling from her in‑laws’ house in northeast Delhi. Her family alleged dowry harassment and torture since marriage. Police registered a dowry death case under BNS after inquiry.

A 26‑year‑old pregnant woman died in northeast Delhi’s New Mustafabad on Monday after allegedly falling from her in‑laws’ multistoreyed house. Police confirmed a case of dowry death has been registered following a magisterial inquiry.

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The woman was admitted to hospital by her husband after sustaining injuries but was declared dead by doctors.

Family Alleges Harassment Over Dowry

Her family accused the husband of repeated harassment and demands for jewellery and money. The victim’s brother alleged she was beaten and pressured to bring more dowry so her husband could buy an e‑rickshaw.

Her mother told reporters that the daughter had pleaded to be taken back home, fearing for her life. “She got married only three months ago. She said he would kill her if I didn’t take her back,” the mother said.

Her sister added that the couple had been fighting continuously for days before the incident. The two had been in a relationship for nearly a decade before marrying three months ago.

A postmortem was conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Police later confirmed that a case under Section 80 (dowry death) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered on Tuesday.