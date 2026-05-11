In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, a couple and their younger son allegedly hired a contract killer to murder their 32-year-old son, claiming they could no longer bear his violent behaviour and drug addiction.

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, a couple and their younger son allegedly hired a contract killer to murder their 32-year-old son, claiming they could no longer bear his violent behaviour and drug addiction. The victim, identified as Dushyant Kumar, 32, was found dead in a dry canal near a forested stretch in Nasirpur village on Saturday morning, police said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Police revealed that the alleged murder plot was hatched by Dushyant’s parents — Peetam Singh and Maya Devi — along with his younger brother Sankit. The mother even sold her jewellery for Rs 55,000 to arrange the advance payment for the killing.

Amroha SP Lakhan Singh Yadav said, “In an intoxicated state, Dushyant used to frequently abuse and assault his parents who are in their 60s. Upset by his action, his brother Sankit along with parents - Peetam Singh and Maya Devi - planned to do something about it and decided to hire Jogendra, a local criminal, for Rs 5 lakh.”

According to police, the murder was executed on Friday night when the hired killer, identified as Jogendra, along with his accomplices and Sankit, allegedly strangled Dushyant to death before dumping his body in the canal to cover up the crime.

Suspicion reportedly fell on Sankit during the initial probe, leading police to question him. His interrogation eventually unravelled the alleged conspiracy, after which he and his father were arrested.

An FIR has been registered against the parents, brother and the alleged contract killer under BNS Section 103(1) related to murder.

“Maya Devi, Jogendra and two unidentified suspects are at large. The arrested persons have been sent to judicial custody,” Yadav added.