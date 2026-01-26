UP SHOCKER! Gorakhpur Girl Kidnapped, Raped by Lover, Sold Across Hotels and Spa Network
A 13-year-old in UP's Gorakhpur was allegedly kidnapped by her lover, raped, drugged, and sold across hotels and a spa centre. Missing for 15 days, she was rescued from a hotel in Nausadh on January 20. Police have arrested three accused.
Girl Missing for 15 Days Found After Alleged Rape and Sale to Spa
A shocking case has come to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur, where a 13-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped by her lover, repeatedly raped, drugged and then sold to different people. She was kept hidden in hotels and a spa centre for nearly two weeks before police finally rescued her. The case has raised serious questions about police action, illegal hotel operations, and possible links to prostitution rackets.
Girl reported missing, police search for 15 days
The girl had gone missing earlier this month, following which her family filed a missing person report at the local police station. Police searched for her for nearly 15 days. During this time, the girl was allegedly moved from one place to another and kept under illegal custody.
On January 20, police received a tip-off about her location. Acting on the information, they reached a hotel in the Nausadh area of Gorakhpur and rescued the girl.
Relationship began through Instagram contact
Police investigation has revealed that the girl had been in contact with a teenage boy from the Shahpur area for about six months. She reportedly used an Instagram account on her mother's mobile phone to communicate with him.
Just before she was kidnapped, the Instagram account was locked. Police believe this may have been done to avoid suspicion after the plan was made.
Kidnapped and kept in a hotel in GIDA area
According to the facts found so far, the teenager took the girl to a hotel in the GIDA area on January 5. He stayed there with her for three days. During this time, the girl has alleged that he raped her multiple times.
After three days, the boy suddenly disappeared from the hotel, leaving the woman alone behind.
Hotel owner and manager accused of rape
The woman told police that after her lover ran away, the hotel owner and manager took advantage of her helpless situation. She alleged that both of them raped her inside the hotel.
She further stated that when her health began to worsen, she was given medicines instead of being taken to a hospital.
Sold to spa centre, health worsens further
The victim alleged that after this, the hotel owner and manager sold her to a spa centre operator in the Badhalganj area. She was taken to the Green Diamond and Beauty Spa Centre.
At the spa centre, the manager is also accused of raping her. Her health continued to deteriorate during this period.
Shifted again and kept hidden in Nausadh hotel
As her condition worsened further, the girl was shifted again. This time, she was taken to another hotel in the Nausadh area, where she was kept hidden.
Police finally traced her location and rescued her from this hotel on January 20.
Police action begins after SP City intervention
After rescuing the girl, police handed her over to her family on the same day. However, her medical examination was not conducted at that time, which has now become a major point of concern.
When the girl narrated her entire ordeal to her family, her mother approached the SP City with a formal complaint.
Once the matter reached SP City Abhinav Tyagi, police became active. On Saturday, police arrested the hotel owner and the manager of the Green Diamond and Beauty Spa Centre.
Later on Saturday night, the teenage lover was also taken into police custody. He is currently being questioned.
Police said they are searching for the entire network involved in this case.
Rape charges to depend on medical report
Although the girl has clearly alleged rape at multiple locations, police stated that rape charges will be officially added only after the medical examination and further investigation.
SP City Abhinav Tyagi said, “The girl has been rescued. Three accused have been arrested. Further legal action is being taken.”
Possible links to prostitution racket
This case has once again raised concerns about the growing number of illegal spa centres and substandard hotels operating in outer city areas and along highways.
Last year, police had exposed a similar racket. Once again, the sale of a young woman and possible links to prostitution have come to light, indicating a serious and organised problem.
