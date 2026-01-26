After rescuing the girl, police handed her over to her family on the same day. However, her medical examination was not conducted at that time, which has now become a major point of concern.

When the girl narrated her entire ordeal to her family, her mother approached the SP City with a formal complaint.

Once the matter reached SP City Abhinav Tyagi, police became active. On Saturday, police arrested the hotel owner and the manager of the Green Diamond and Beauty Spa Centre.

Later on Saturday night, the teenage lover was also taken into police custody. He is currently being questioned.

Police said they are searching for the entire network involved in this case.

Rape charges to depend on medical report

Although the girl has clearly alleged rape at multiple locations, police stated that rape charges will be officially added only after the medical examination and further investigation.

SP City Abhinav Tyagi said, “The girl has been rescued. Three accused have been arrested. Further legal action is being taken.”

Possible links to prostitution racket

This case has once again raised concerns about the growing number of illegal spa centres and substandard hotels operating in outer city areas and along highways.

Last year, police had exposed a similar racket. Once again, the sale of a young woman and possible links to prostitution have come to light, indicating a serious and organised problem.