Amid a wave of desertions following the 2026 assembly election, senior TMC leader Saugata Roy expressed anguish, terming leaders' talks with the NDA as 'unethical' while also addressing the internal party conflict between Kalyan and Abhishek Banerjee.

The internal crisis within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) deepened further, with senior party leader Saugata Roy on Friday expressing his personal anguish as a wave of desertions continues to hit the party while arriving at Mamata Banerjee's residence for a high-level party. The leader said, "I am sad," in response to questions about fellow MPs Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Satabdi Roy engaging in formal talks with Union Minister Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi.

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Meanwhile, on Friday, senior party MP Saugata Roy slammed the trend of rebel leaders jumping ship, terming the inclination to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as "unethical". Speaking to ANI here, Roy voiced his concerns over the shifting allegiances of party members, particularly in the wake of recent electoral setbacks in the 2026 state assembly election that have left the party's future in West Bengal in a state of flux. "In my view, switching parties or talking about joining the NDA so soon is unethical," Roy said.

Internal Power Struggle Adds to Woes

Roy also addressed the brewing internal conflict between party colleagues, specifically responding to statements made by MP Kalyan Banerjee on Thursday, who has openly challenged the leadership of party General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Amidst the speculation surrounding the potential departure of 20 rebel TMC MPs, Roy emphasised that he has been actively engaging with party members to maintain organisational unity. Referencing a recent conversation with party leader Saayoni Ghosh, Roy said, "I spoke to Saayoni four or five days ago, and she was saying she would stay with the party and Mamata Banerjee."

The TMC is currently navigating a precarious period following the 2026 assembly election results, with the party facing mounting pressure and a high-profile exodus of leaders. (ANI)