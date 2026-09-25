SP chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded the CEC resign over reported dissent within the Election Commission. The call for resignation comes after an investigation revealed ECs flagged procedural changes related to electoral rolls and voter registration.

Akhilesh Yadav Demands CEC's Resignation

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded that the Chief Election Commissioner resign over alleged differences within the Election Commission, saying that those responsible should step down. Speaking to reporters, Yadav said that the Opposition and those seeking to protect democracy were demanding the CEC's resignation. He alleged that the election had been "snatched away." Yadav said on Thursday, "Those who caused these differences in the Election Commission should resign on their own. The entire Opposition and all those who want to save democracy are demanding that when such allegations have been levelled, the CEC should resign on his own and leave. He snatched away the election."

Investigation Reveals Internal Dissent

SP chief's remarks come after a political firestorm erupted following an investigation by The Indian Express, which revealed that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had repeatedly flagged procedural changes that were allegedly executed without the full Commission's approval. The flagged changes include centralisation of the ERONET electoral roll database, alterations to new voter registration forms (Form 6), and decisions regarding voter list deletions during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

The Indian Express reported 14 formal written dissents over 10 months by ECs Sandhu and Joshi over decision-making under Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The key issues flagged include rapid centralisation of the ERONET electoral roll database platform, unilateral changes made to new voter registration forms in Form 6 and decisions regarding voter list deletions during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Election Commission Responds to Allegations

The Election Commission clarified that internal technical notes and written queries are standard procedure in a multi-member body. It assured that all final decisions regarding the SIR process were taken unanimously and have full legal sanction.

The ECI maintained that all final decisions taken by the Commission, including those related to the SIR exercise, were unanimous and carried the approval of all three commissioners. While the BJP and the ECI continue to defend the legitimacy and transparency of the SIR exercise, Congress and other Opposition parties have intensified their demands for accountability and a thorough review of electoral roll revisions. (ANI)