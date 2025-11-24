In a shocking incident, a man was arrested for strangling a 60-year-old woman who was pressuring him to marry her in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

In a shocking incident, a man was arrested for strangling a 60-year-old woman who was pressuring him to marry her in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. The woman, whose body was found dumped along a roadside near the Nagla Bhus trisection in Hathras’ Chandpa area on November 14, was initially unidentified. Police later confirmed her identity as 60-year-old Joshina.

Police formed ten specialised teams and launched a manhunt. After scanning through nearly 1,000 CCTV cameras across five districts, police zeroed in on the prime suspect — Imran (45), a resident of Agra’s Tajganj, a senior officer said.

Superintendent of Police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha revealed that Imran had earlier helped arrange the marriage of Joshina’s daughter Mumtaz to Sattar. Because Imran’s in-laws lived close to Joshina’s home in West Bengal, the two frequently met and were believed to have developed a relationship, PTI reported.

According to police, Joshina travelled from Kolkata on November 10 to attend her granddaughter’s wedding and later visited Imran’s home, where she allegedly pressured him to marry her. Imran, however, rejected her advances, insisting he was already married with children.

During interrogation, Imran allegedly confessed that on November 13, he lured Joshina under the pretext of accompanying her back to Kolkata. The duo boarded a bus to Agra and later deboarded at the Nagla Bhus trisection in Hathras.

Police said Imran admitted to strangling her there to “get rid of her,” before attempting to manipulate the crime scene by disheveling her clothes in a bid to mislead investigators.

Imran was finally arrested near the Hatisa bridge in Hathras on Sunday. Police also recovered the victim’s mobile phone from the location he disclosed, officials added.