Justice Surya Kant assumed office as the 53rd Chief Justice of India after being sworn in by President Droupadi Murmu. PM Narendra Modi attended the ceremony and extended his best wishes for Justice Kant's nearly 15-month tenure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Justice Surya Kant on assuming office as the 53rd Chief Justice of India. "Attended the oath taking ceremony of Justice Surya Kant as the Chief Justice of India. Best wishes to him for his tenure ahead," PM Modi wrote on X. Attended the oath taking ceremony of Justice Surya Kant as the Chief Justice of India. Best wishes to him for his tenure ahead. pic.twitter.com/62yeSlfmsx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2025

Justice Surya Kant was sworn in on Monday at Rashtrapati Bhavan, marking the start of his nearly 15-month tenure as the head of the Indian judiciary. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath in the presence of Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, senior Cabinet ministers, former Chief Justices of India, and numerous sitting judges from the Supreme Court and High Courts.

Grand Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan

The ceremony witnessed the presence of several top dignitaries, including Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Soon after taking the oath, Justice Surya Kant touched the feet of his elder family members, adding an emotional, traditional moment to the historic occasion.

The event also drew participation from the global judiciary. Delegations from Bhutan, Kenya, Malaysia, Mauritius, Nepal, and Sri Lanka attended the oath ceremony. Among them were Bhutan's Chief Justice Lyonpo Norbu Tshering; Kenya's Chief Justice Martha Koome; Malaysia's Justice Tan Sri Datuk Nallini Pathmanathan; Mauritius' Chief Justice Bibi Rehana Mungly-Gulbul; Nepal's Chief Justice Prakash Man Singh Raut; and Sri Lanka's Chief Justice P Padman Suresena, along with accompanying judges and officials.

A Look at Justice Surya Kant's Career

Justice Surya Kant succeeds Justice Bhushan R Gavai. His appointment was made by the President under clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution, following the outgoing CJI's recommendation.

Landmark Judgements

Throughout his tenure on the Supreme Court, Justice Kant has contributed to several landmark rulings, including those on Article 370, the Pegasus spyware case, free speech, citizenship, and electoral roll reforms.

Early Life and Career Path

Born on February 10, 1962, in Hisar, Haryana, Justice Surya Kant's journey from a small-town practitioner to the country's highest judicial office reflects decades of distinguished legal service. He earlier served as Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court and rendered several significant judgments during his time at the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

He will serve until February 9, 2027, upon attaining the age of 65.