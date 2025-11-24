The 'Dhwajarohan' or flag hoisting ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir marks the completion of its construction, says committee chairman Nripendra Mishra. PM Modi will hoist the flag, and the invitee list reflects Lord Ram's message of social harmony.

Detailing the significance of the flag hoisting ceremony in Ayodhya, Chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee, Nripendra Mishra, said 'Dhwajarohan' is not only a public celebration but also an announcement to devotees worldwide that the temple construction is complete. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the sacred flag atop the 191-foot-high 'shikhara' of the Ayodhya Janmabhoomi temple during a special flag-hoisting ceremony tomorrow.

"The Lord is now in his rightful place in the temple. In a way, it is like an announcement of the same to the world, to the devotees - that the construction work is now complete...Lord Ram's family now resides on the first floor - His brother, His closest 'sevak' Hanuman ji, and Sita ji now reside in the family temple. Aarti of this too will be done on the day the PM hoists the flag. So, it is really significant," Mishra said in an interview with ANI.

Embracing Social Harmony in Invitations

He asserted that, as per 'Maryada Purushottam' Lord Ram's message of social harmony, the "list of invitees not only comprises VIPs" but also includes devotees from diverse sections of society, including people who were "never invited before."

"Don't think that this (list of 6000-8000 invitees) comprises VIPs. There are people who were never invited before. They will represent the section with whom Lord Ram shared a meal and used their facilities. We have been hearing tales of Nishad ji and Shabari mata since childhood. So, this is a vast community...They will all be here," Mishra said.

He further added that Champat Rai, General Secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, is overseeing all arrangements. "Champat Rai is the incharge of all arrangements...Keeping in mind Maryada Purushottam's message of social harmony, devotees invited to the event will represent each section and region. Since Ayodhya Dham is located in eastern UP, it was decided to invite devotees who have very close ties to Ayodhya Dham. So, a list of 6000-8000 people has been prepared," he said.

Final Construction and Landscaping Timeline

Reacting on the temple's construction, Mishra said, "All construction works will be completed by December 2025. The temple is ready. But other works, like our zero-discharge sewage control, will continue. Machines will be installed and they will start functioning. There is greenery on 70% of the 71 acres of land, including 'vatika', grass, flowers, plants, and trees. Through research, the trees mentioned in the Ramayan have been planted here. So, all these things will be completed."

Devotees Arrive for Grand Ceremony

Meanwhile, a large number of devotees reached Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Monday morning for the 'darshan' of Lord Ram ahead of the 'Dhwajarohan' or flag hoisting ceremony on November 25. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the saffron flag tomorrow atop the Shri Ram Temple, a momentous occasion expected to attract large numbers of domestic and international visitors.

PM Modi had performed 'Bhoomi Pujan' at Ram Temple on August 5, 2020, and the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony was held on January 22, 2024. The preparation for the grand flag hoisting ceremony is in full swing. The temple and the city are being adorned with elaborate floral decorations, with around 100 tons of flowers used to decorate Ayodhya for the sacred event. (ANI)