Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi commissioned INS Mahe, the first Mahe-class ASW-SWC, in Mumbai. He lauded the Navy's evolution into a 'Builders' Navy' with over 75% indigenous platforms, highlighting India's self-reliance in defence.

Army Chief Commissions INS Mahe, Hails 'Builders' Navy'

The commissioning of INS Mahe, the first of the Mahe-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), reaffirms the Navy's steadfast transformation into a Builders' Navy, one that designs, constructs, and sustains its own combat platforms, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi said on Monday. INS Mahe was commissioned into the Indian Navy by COAS Dwivedi at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai today.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"The commissioning of INS Mahe reaffirms the Navy's steadfast transformation into a Builders' Navy, one that designs, constructs, and sustains its own combat platforms. Today, over 75 percent platforms of the Navy's capital acquisition are sourced indigenously. From warships and submarines to high sonar and weapon systems, Indian shipyards, public and private, stand as a living proof of our nation's industrial and technological dominance," the COAS said.

A Message to the Crew

He said that the successful delivery of INS Mahe by Cochin Shipyard Limited stands as an example of excellence and professionalism. General Dwivedi further said, "The successful delivery of INS Mahe by Cochin Shipyard Limited stands as an example of excellence and professionalism. From this day forward, the mantle of responsibility rests upon the shoulders of the Commanding officer and commissioning crew of INS Mahe. You are the custodians of her spirit, her discipline and her fighting edge. Remember, her ship is only as strong as the man who sails her. Her spirit will depend on your courage. Her reputation will depend on your character. The nation will sleep peacefully because you will remain awake, and India's tricolour will fly high across the oceans because you will defend it."

'Trinity of India's Strategic Strength'

He further said that the strength of armed forces lies in synergy. "The sea, land and the skies form a single continuum of national security, and together the Army, Navy, and Air Force form the trinity of India's strategic strength. In this age of multi-domain operations. Our ability to act in concert from the depths of the ocean to the highest frontier will determine the security of our republic. We are an operational eye in every domain from Ladakh to the Indian Ocean, from information warfare to joint logictics, Operation Sindoor was an apt example of that synergy," he said.

About INS Mahe and the Commissioning Ceremony

COAS General Upendra Dwivedi took a guided tour of the INS Mahe after it was commissioned into the Indian Navy. The ceremony, hosted by Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, was presided over by General Upendra Dwivedi, according to a Ministry of Defence release.

Built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) INS Mahe represents the cutting edge of India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative in naval ship design and construction. Compact yet powerful, the ship embodies agility, precision and endurance - qualities vital for dominating the littorals. With her blend of firepower, stealth and mobility, the ship is designed to hunt submarines, conduct coastal patrols, and secure India's vital maritime approaches. (ANI)