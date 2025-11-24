Odisha Congress President Bhakta Charan Das announces a statewide Constitution Day celebration and a 'Vote Chori' rally on December 14 with 5,000 participants, alleging BJP 'looted votes' in the recent Nuapada by-election.

Odisha Congress Announces Protests and Celebrations

Odisha Congress President Bhakta Charan Das has announced plans for a statewide celebration of 'Constitution Day' and said that a rally will be held on December 14 over 'Vote Chori'. He confirmed his participation in a rally against alleged electoral malpractices and asserted that 5,000 people from Odisha will attend.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Odisha Congress President Bhakta Charan Das said, "The office bearer MLAs of the party, candidates who contested, and the district presidents were called for a two-phased meeting. We will celebrate the Constitution Day in the entire state as per the directions by AICC. A representative meeting was also held on the rally to be held on 14th December over 'Vote Chori'. 5000 people from Odisha will be participating in this rally."

Allegations of Vote Rigging in Nuapada

Commenting on the Nuapada assembly by-election results, Das alleged, "We had all the regional support, but the BJP won by doing every possible injustice and looting votes. Congress is doing very well in the state. BJP must have done vote chori for BJD as well as Congress. Congress will come to power in the state in 2029."

Kharge Slams BJP Over BLO Deaths

Yesterday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party after several Booth Level Officers (BLOs) across the country, who were "overburdened" during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision(SIR) of the electoral roll, died by suicide. The row erupted after a BLO in Kerala's Kannur died by suicide, followed by a similar incident in West Bengal.

Sharing a media report claiming the demise of 16 BLOs in six states, Kharge said that the alleged electoral fraud has taken a "deadly turn."In an X post, calling it a "forced implementation" of the SIR exercise, he compared it to the demonetization and the COVID lockdown times. Congress chief also questioned the Election Commission for their silence on the deaths of the BLOs. (ANI)