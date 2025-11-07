A 25-year-old woman and her lesbian partner were arrested on Thursday for the brutal murder of her five-month-old infant near Kelamangalam on November 2.

In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old woman and her lesbian partner were arrested on Thursday for the brutal murder of her five-month-old infant near Kelamangalam in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district, on November 2. The accused have been identified as S. Bharathi, a resident of Chinnatti village, and her partner Sumithra, 22, hailing from the same locality.

Bharathi was married to K. Suresh, 38, and the couple had three children — two daughters aged five and three, and a baby boy just five months old.

“Bharathi was in a relationship with Sumithra. When Suresh came to know about the affair, disputes with his wife became an order of the day, forcing his younger sister to take on the responsibility of caring for his children. While Bharathi left for her mother’s house in Kunthumaranapalli village a few days ago following a quarrel with Suresh, she was brought back home with the intervention of family members,” the officer said.

On November 2, when Suresh and other family members were away at work, Bharathi allegedly smothered her infant son to death. “When they returned, Bharathi told them that her son died from suffocation. Family members believed her and proceeded with the final rites and buried the body,” the officer added.

The truth, however, surfaced days later when Suresh filed a complaint with the Kelamangalam police, expressing doubts about his son’s sudden death. The subsequent probe uncovered a sinister plot — Bharathi, driven by her relationship with Sumithra, had killed her son with Sumithra’s involvement.

“The two were arrested based on their confessional statement. Bharathi had sent a text message to Sumithra’s phone, admitting to the murder, and shared a photo of the body with her. We have also recovered intimate photos and videos of the lesbian couple,” the officer said.

Both women were produced before a court and have been remanded to judicial custody.