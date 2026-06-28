A 25-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband just seven months after their marriage following a domestic dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district on Sunday, police said.

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband just seven months after their marriage following a domestic dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district on Sunday, police said. The incident occurred in Hajipur village, where the accused, identified as Monu, allegedly attacked his wife, Geeta, with a sharp-edged weapon after the couple got into a heated argument. Police said he allegedly slit her throat, killing her on the spot.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A senior police officer said the police were alerted through the Dial-112 emergency service about the incident.

"On reaching the spot, we found that Monu had allegedly killed his wife, Geeta, by attacking her neck with a sharp-edged weapon following a dispute. Married for around seven months, the couple had been having differences," the officer said.

Following inquest proceedings, the victim's body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

Superintendent of Police (City) Abhishek Pratap Ajey said four police teams have been deployed to trace and arrest the accused, while the forensic field unit is examining the crime scene for evidence.

"The accused will be arrested soon and further legal action will be taken," he said.

Police have launched a manhunt for the accused, and further investigation is underway.