Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami honoured 13 women with Teelu Rauteli Awards and 35 with Anganwadi Worker Awards. He hailed Teelu Rauteli as a symbol of courage and announced an increase in prize money for both awards.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday felicitated 13 women from Uttarakhand with the Teelu Rauteli Awards and 35 Anganwadi workers with the Anganwadi Worker Awards at an award ceremony held at the Mukhya Sevak Sadan at the Chief Minister's Camp Office. The awards were presented in recognition of their outstanding contributions in various fields. The Chief Minister congratulated all the awardees and extended his best wishes to them.

Tribute to Veerangana Teelu Rauteli

Addressing the gathering, CM Dhami said that the birth anniversary of Veerangana Teelu Rauteli is a proud occasion for the history of Uttarakhand and the self-respect of women. He described Teelu Rauteli as an enduring symbol of courage, valour and women's empowerment.

The Chief Minister said Uttarakhand has been a land of not only brave men but also courageous women. He added that whenever the courage and valour of women warriors are discussed, the name of Teelu Rauteli will always be remembered with pride and respect. CM Dhami said the life of Teelu Rauteli is an inspiring symbol of self-respect, courage and women's empowerment. He noted that the daughters of Uttarakhand have always enhanced the pride of the state through their talent, courage and capabilities. He said the women honoured on the occasion would also serve as a source of inspiration for other women and girls across the state.

Government Initiatives for Women Empowerment

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several important steps have been taken across the country for the dignity, safety, social and economic empowerment of women. Initiatives such as 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures, Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, Swachh Bharat Mission, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and Lakhpati Didi are bringing positive changes to the lives of women.

CM Dhami said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Uttarakhand government is also continuously working towards empowering women. Women in the state have been provided 30 per cent horizontal reservation in government services. He said Uttarakhand is the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code. Various initiatives, including the Mukhyamantri Laghu Udyog Protsahan Yojana, entrepreneurship development programmes and interest-free loans for women's self-help groups, are being implemented to promote women's economic self-reliance.

Increased Prize Money for Awardees

The Chief Minister said that in 2023, the state government had increased the prize money for the Teelu Rauteli Award from ₹31,000 to ₹51,000. He announced that the award amount has now been increased from ₹51,000 to ₹75,000. Similarly, the prize money for the Anganwadi Worker Award will be increased from ₹51,000 to ₹61,000. He said the increase in the award amounts is not merely a financial enhancement, but a symbol of the government's respect for the service, dedication and contribution of the women of Uttarakhand.

Praise for Anganwadi Workers' Role

Praising the role of Anganwadi workers, CM Dhami said Anganwadi centres play a crucial role in the early development, nutrition, health and overall upbringing of children. He said Anganwadi workers serve as an important link in ensuring that government schemes and welfare programmes reach the last person.

Enhanced Honorarium for Anganwadi Staff

The Chief Minister said the state government has also increased the honorarium of Anganwadi workers, Mini Anganwadi workers and helpers. The honorarium of Anganwadi workers has been increased from ₹7,500 to ₹9,300, that of Mini Anganwadi workers from ₹4,500 to ₹6,250, and that of helpers from ₹3,550 to ₹5,250. He added that provisions have also been made for the promotion of Anganwadi workers to the post of supervisor.

Commitment to Empowering Women

CM Dhami said the state government stands with its daughters at every stage--from birth and education to nutrition, safety and self-employment. He reiterated that empowering women and making them self-reliant remains a key priority of the government. He said that only when the women and daughters of Uttarakhand are empowered will the state be able to fulfil its resolve of becoming the best state in the country.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed that the state government will continue its efforts towards the dignity, empowerment and welfare of women. He also wished all the award recipients a bright and successful future. (ANI)