AJSU president Sudesh Mahto has backed the ongoing protest by job aspirants in Ranchi over alleged exam irregularities, alleging that govt recruitment agencies had become a 'marketplace for selling jobs' and demanding a CBI inquiry into the matter.

All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) president Sudesh Mahto on Saturday backed the ongoing protest by job aspirants in Ranchi over alleged exam irregularities, alleging that government recruitment agencies had been turned into a "marketplace for selling jobs" and demanding a CBI inquiry into the matter.

The development comes in the wake of widespread protests by candidates demanding transparency and structural changes in competitive examinations conducted by the state's hiring agencies, Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

Protestors' Key Demands

The protesters at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi have demanded the cancellation of all Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC CGL) , JSSC JE, and PGT exams after 2019, a CBI investigation into the irregularities, strict action against the "mafias and agencies involved," disclosure of category-wise cut-offs (UR, EWS, BC-I, BC-II, SC, ST), OMR copies, and response sheets for transparency regarding the process and a recruitment calendar modelled after UPSC/SSC standards.

'Marketplace for Selling Jobs'

Speaking to ANI, Mahto said the youth had taken to the streets over concerns regarding the functioning of government recruitment agencies and called for the removal of the current office-bearers.

"The core question is: What are the demands? Why have the students taken to the streets? The answer is straightforward: They are protesting because the government recruitment agency had been turned into a mere marketplace for selling jobs," Mahto said.

He said the students were demanding a CBI inquiry, removal of the current incumbents and restarting the recruitment process with "competent and relevant individuals".

Mahto also said people with political affiliations should be kept away from such institutions and expressed solidarity with the office-bearers of youth organisations participating in the protest.

Student Leader's Health Worsens; Govt Responds

Meanwhile, the health condition of student leader Devendra Nath Mahto has deteriorated significantly as he continues his indefinite hunger strike, which entered its 15th day on Saturday. He has been protesting over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations.

A meeting was held between a four-member state government delegation and an 11-member delegation representing students protestors at the State Guest House in Ranchi.

Taking swift action just after the meeting with the delegations, Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu announced that the state government had launched a dedicated email ID to collect suggestions from students and other stakeholders for policy reforms.

The state administration has urged aspirants and concerned stakeholders to utilise the newly launched email platform to share constructive suggestions and feedback for streamlining the recruitment process.