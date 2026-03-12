The prime accused in the Lucknow double murder case on March 9 was arrested after a police encounter late Wednesday night.

The prime accused in the Lucknow double murder case on March 9 was arrested after a police encounter late Wednesday night. An exchange of fire left a police constable injured before the suspect was finally subdued. Police identified the accused as Kishan Rawat (35), a resident of Sisendi. Rawat allegedly raped a woman and later murdered her and her visually impaired son.

As police attempted to apprehend him, Rawat allegedly opened fire in a bid to escape, triggering a brief exchange of gunfire. During the incident, a police constable sustained injuries.

"Police retaliated in self-defence during which the accused suffered a bullet injury on his leg and was overpowered. He was taken into custody and taken to a hospital for treatment," said DCP (South) Nipun Agarwal.

Senior officials, including Additional DCP Rallapalli Vasanth Kumar and ACP Vikas Pandey, rushed to the spot and supervised the operation.

Preliminary probe point to a financial dispute between Rawat and the woman. Rawat had lent her money and had been repeatedly pressuring her to repay the amount.

The possibility of sexual assault emerged after the post-mortem report revealed injuries on the woman’s private parts. Subsequent CCTV footage reportedly confirmed that Rawat had visited the woman just hours before the killings.

During the brutal attack, the woman’s partially blind son reportedly attempted to protect his mother. Police said the accused allegedly strangled the boy to death when he tried to intervene.

Further investigation is underway.