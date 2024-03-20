Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Can't hide through encounter': Samajwadi Party slams UP govt over Budaun double murder case

    Budaun double murder case: Congress leader Surendra Rajput condemned the state of affairs, denouncing it as "jungle raj" and calling for the government's resignation over its failure to safeguard citizens.

    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 4:47 PM IST

    Following a chilling incident in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district, where two young boys were brutally murdered by a local barber, tensions escalated as the accused was later killed in a police encounter. The events, which unfolded on Tuesday, quickly turned into a political showdown, with parties engaging in heated debates over the state's law and order situation.

    Leading the charge, the Samajwadi Party (SP) slammed the ruling BJP, holding it accountable for the deteriorating security situation. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav condemned the Yogi Adityanath government's response and said, "Two brothers lost their lives... The government's incompetence cannot be masked by an encounter."

    Echoing these sentiments, Shivpal Singh Yadav, Akhilesh's uncle, lamented the incident as a glaring symbol of Uttar Pradesh's lawlessness under the current administration.

    In defense, BJP MP Sanghmitra Maurya launched a counterattack, pointing to the SP's governance track record, alleging their involvement in past crimes and riots. Union Minister Giriraj Singh stood firm in support of the Yogi government's decisive action against the culprit, emphasizing that Uttar Pradesh spares no lawbreakers.

    Singh dismissed the SP's criticism as a reflection of their dwindling support, emphasizing that the state ensures justice irrespective of religious or political affiliations. Meanwhile, Congress leader Surendra Rajput condemned the state of affairs, denouncing it as "jungle raj" and calling for the government's resignation over its failure to safeguard citizens.

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2024, 4:47 PM IST
